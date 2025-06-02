"Regret nothing"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone sends strong message after near-miss at GST Philadelphia

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone just concluded her Philadelphia leg of the Grand Slam Track. McLaughlin-Levrone shared glimpses from her Philadelphia meet in a recent social media update.

McLaughlin-Levrone had a strong finish at the two meets of the Grand Slam Track. McLaughlin-Levrone won the grand prize at the Grand Slam Track in Kingston, Jamaica and continued her form to the Miami Slam. The Olympic medalist won the long hurdles and the 400-meter event. The athlete clocked 52.07s in the 400-meter hurdles and 49.69 seconds at the 400-meter flat and dominated the Grand Slam Track Miami.

McLaughlin-Levrone posted glimpses from her Philadelphia slam where the athlete fell short as she experimented by dropping to shorter distances. The Olympian ran the 100-meter hurdles in 12.70 seconds, 0.26 seconds behind the winner, Ackera Nugent who clocked 12.44 seconds. It was a risk McLaughlin-Levrone knew she was taking. In her recent Instagram post, she said:

"Took a risk, and regret nothing! Hills and valleys alike make the journey beautiful. Philly you were amazing! 🫶🏽🤍"

Grand Slam Track is the brainchild of Olympic legend Michael Johnson. It is taking place in four legs in Jamaica, Miami, Philadelphia, and the final leg is in Los Angeles.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflects on the recent 100 meter transition

Grand Slam Track - Philadelphia - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone recently opened up about her transition into the 100-meter hurdles for the Philadelphia Slam at the Grand Slam Track. In an interview with The Athletic, McLaughlin-Levrone said:

It’s a completely different energy system. It’s so ballistic; shooting out of the blocks, toe dragging. To create this force in a linear line down the track is so different than the grace that the 400m gives if you don’t have the best block start. That doesn’t exist in the 100m. It’s definitely been a shift these past few weeks, but it’s been great to work on sprint mechanics, block start and hurdle technique, because those are all things — even though they aren’t as important in longer races — which can still be of benefit down the line.”

After being the Slam Champion at Kingston and Miami, the new event led the athlete to a fifth-place finish. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone ran her first-ever professional 100-meter flat at the Grand Slam Track, Philadelphia and clocked a brilliant first attempt at the course with a time of 11.21 seconds.

