Grand Slam Track Philadelphia: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone crashes out of podium position, Gabby Thomas faces upset in 200m | Day 1

The opening day of Grand Slam Track Philadelphia brought with it some cutthroat races. Several big names were faced with massive upsets, while others managed to maintain their dominance.

One of the most highly anticipated races of the day was the women's 100m hurdles. With Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone coming down to the short hurdles event group, fans were excited to see if the American could extend her dominance to another discipline. While McLaughlin-Levrone did put up a strong showing with a time of 12.70s, she was forced to settle for a fifth place finish, with Ackera Nugent clocking a 12.44s for the win.

On the other end, the men's 110m hurdles at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia saw former NCAA silver-medalist Jamal Britt clock a 13.08s for the win, outdoing world lead holder Cordell Tinch, who ran a 13.10s. Joining them in the top three was Trey Cunningham, who clocked a 13.18s.

Meanwhile, in the short sprints event group at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia, Gabby Thomas was dealt a major upset in the 200m. The reigning Olympic champion in the distance was outdone by Mellisa Jefferson-Wooden. This marks Thomas' first 200m defeat in the league.

Elsewhere, Kenny Bednarek, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Allison Dos Santos and Marileidy Paulino continued to dominate their respective events at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia, putting on an incredible display for the audiences.

Grand Slam Track Philadelphia - Full Results from Day 1

Here are the full results from the opening day of action at Grand Slam Track Philadelphia:

Women's Long Hurdles Event Group - 400m Hurdles

Anna Cockrell - 54.04 Jasmine Jones - 54.65 Andrenette Knight - 54.86 Dalilah Muhammad - 54.88 Rushell Clayton - 55.14 Lina Nielson - 57.14 Ayomide Folorunso - 57.90

Shamier Little - DNF

Men's Long Hurdles Event Group - 400m Hurdles

Alison dos Santos - 48.11 Trevor Bassitt - 48.25 Chris Robinson - 48.76 Caleb Dean - 49.48 CJ Allen - 49.61 Assinie Wilson - 49.68 Gerald Drummond - 50.39 Clement Ducos - 50.53

Men's Short Distance Event Group - 800m

Marco Arop - 1:43.38 Josh Joey - 1:44.41 Yared Nuguse - 1:45.36 Hobbs Kessler - 1:45.60 Josh Kerr - 1:45.80 Cole Hocker - 1:45.81 Samuel Chapple - 1:46.07 Elliott Giles - 1:46.73

Men's Short Sprints Event Group - 200m

Kenny Bednarek - 19.95 Zharnel Hughes - 20.50 Aaron Brown - 20.50 Andre De Grasse - 20.58 Bryan Levell - 20.63 Christian Coleman - 20.66 Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike - 20.67 Christian Miller - 20.73

Women's Short Sprints Event Group - 200m

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden - 21.99 Gabby Thomas - 22.10 Tamari Davis - 22.59 Dina Asher-Smith - 22.65 Jadyn Mays - 22.80 Jenna Prandini - 22.82 Celera Barnes - 22.89 Thelma Davies - 22.91

Women's Long Distance Event Group - 3000m

Agnes Jebet Ngetich - 8:43.61 Ejgayehu Taye - 8:43.70 Josette Andrews - 8:44.60 Weini Kelati - 8:45.31 Elise Cranny - 8:45.44 Medina Elsa - 8:48.26 Nozomi Tanaka - 8:51.64 Tsige Gebreselema - 8:57.64

Women's Long Springs Event Group - 400m

Marileidy Paulino - 49.12 Nickisha Pryce - 50.04 Isabelle Whitaker - 50.16 Alexis Holmes -51.12 Sharlene Mawdsley - 51.12 Laviai Nielson - 52.01 Jessika Gbal - 52.54

Salwa Eid Naser - DQ

Men's Long Sprints Event Group - 400m

Matthew Hudson-Smith - 44.51 Khaleb McRae - 45.04 Jereem Richard - 45.05 Muzala Samukonga - 45.10 Matthew Boling - 45.21 Alexander Ogando - 45.87 Jevaughn Powell - 46.08 Steven Gardiner - 46.88

Women's Short Distance Event Group - 1500m

Diribe Welteji - 3:58.04 Jessica Hull - 3:58.36 Nikki Hiltz - 4:00.54 Georgia Hunter Bell - 4:00.85 Abbey Caldwell - 4:01.54 Addison Wileh - 4:07.41 Mary Moraa - 4:25.79

Nia Akins - DNF

Men's Short Hurdles Event Group - 110m Hurdles

Jamal Britt - 13.08 Cordell Tinch - 13.10 Trey Cunningham - 13.18 Daniel Roberts - 13.30 Lorenzo Ndele - 13.55 Freddie Crittenden - 13.58 Eric Edward Jr. - 13.66 Jacub Szymanski - 13.67

Women's Short Hurdles Event Group - 100m Hurdles

Ackera Nugent - 12.44 Tia Jones - 12.60 Megan Tapper - 12.66 Tonea Marshal -12.68 Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone - 12.70 Ditaji Kambundji - 12.79 Danielle Williams - 12.84 Christina Clemons - 12.96

