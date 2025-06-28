"Made me feel truly seen"- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about husband Andre’s heartfelt gesture after their Bible study together

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once shared her views on her husband Andre Levrone's thoughtful gesture after their bible study together in the past. The elite athlete further reflected on the significance of the gesture.

McLaughlin-Levrone is a four-time Olympic gold medalist and the world record holder in the 400m hurdles. Her husband, Andre Levrone, is a football player and has represented multiple NFL teams, including the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The couple announced their engagement in August 2021 and tied the knot the next year in May 2022. In her book, 'Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith', which was released on January 30, 2024, the sprinter recalled a heartfelt gesture of her husband after they did a bible study together. She mentioned (page 98):

"That night, when I got back to my apartment after dropping off Andre at his hotel. I opened the Bible he had given me just to admire it. What I hadn’t seen the first time, though, was a personalized message he left me on the inside cover. He said he was praying for me and was excited to see me blossom and experience “glorious growth.”"

She continued:

"He included Scripture references and told me I was beautiful. No one had ever called me beautiful and talked about my spiritual growth at the same time. It made me feel truly seen. I felt like my worth was more than just being a good athlete or having an attractive face. He saw beauty in me, inside and out."

On the racing front, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will next be seen in action at the 2025 Eugene Prefontaine Classic in the 400m race event.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflects on drawing inspiration from her mom

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 14 - Source: Getty

During an interview with World Athletics on International Women's Day on March 8, 2025, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflected on how her mother, Mary Neumeister McLaughlin, has inspired her in her life. Furthermore, the four-time World Championship medalist shared her profound admiration for her mother while highlighting her positive influence and inner strength.

"I would say my mom, just her resilience, her joy of being able to be a role model for other people, and I think her selflessness," she said. [2:00 onwards]

McLaughlin-Levrone made history at the Paris Olympics last year, and will have her sights set on more success at the World Athletics Championships scheduled for later this year.

