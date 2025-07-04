"The jobs not done"- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone makes feelings known about receiving 'titles' from fans indicating greatness

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about receiving 'titles' from her fans after her incredible performances on the track. The American athlete expressed that she appreciated the support from her fans; however, McLaughlin-Levrone shared that she focuses on her upcoming races, as she has a long way to go in her career as an athlete.

McLaughlin-Levrone emerged as one of the greatest female 400m athletes of all time after breaking the world record in the event six times since 2021. Moreover, the American athlete successfully defended her Olympic title in Paris by winning the race with a formidable lead.

Her dominance in the event brought about heaps of praise from fans and enthusiasts worldwide. Along with their admiration for Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's athletic prowess on the track, they even gave the Olympic gold medalist a title with fans referring to her as Sydney 'McGoldlin'. She spoke about receiving the title, from fans in her latest appearance on the ' Ready Set Go' with Rodney Green and Justin Gatlin.

The Olympic gold medalist was initially surprised when asked about being called Sydney 'McGoldlin,' as it was the first time that she had heard about it. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expressed that she appreciated the sentiment and love from fans; however, she does not think about it much as she still competed in the track circuit. The 26-year-old shared that she would talk about it once she officially bids goodbye to the sport and hangs up her spikes.

"I mean, I can appreciate the sentiment however, as an athlete still competing I can't think about that. The job's not done, you know what I mean? We'll talk about that when I hang up my spike but for now, I got more work to do," she said. (12:31 onwards)

Furthermore, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone hoped to continue to push her limits and achieve greater heights in her career as an athlete.

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

