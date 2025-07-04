"How can I get my 100m time faster?"-Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens about concluding her track career without regrets

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about exploring all her avenues based on her capabilities as she continued her track career. The American athlete shared that she did not want to retire with any regrets and continues to try her best to improve her performance in a wide range of events.

The Olympic gold medalist began her 2025 season after skipping the indoor races of the year. She competed in the inaugural edition of Michael Johnson's Grand Slam Track and participated in the 400m and 400m hurdles. As the 2025 outdoor season took shape, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone decided to go out of her comfort zone and compete in the 100m and 100m hurdles.

Despite missing the top positions in both the short sprint events at the Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone expressed her desire to work on her shortcomings and improve her performances in the future. She spoke about her mindset behind going out of her comfort zone and competing in the short sprints in her latest appearance on 'Ready Set Go' with Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green.

When she bid goodbye to the sport, the American athlete expressed her desire to achieve the best results from every event. Moreover, McLaughlin-Levrone shared that she enjoys pushing herself out of her comfort zone and achieving greater milestones.

"I want to walk away from track and field having the best score sheet I can in terms of every event that I've run. So, I'm like, how can I get my 100m time faster? How can I get my 100m hurdle time faster, my 200m, my 400m, my 400m hurdles. It's like the hep without the hep. To me, that's fun. Being able to retire and be like, we didn't zone in on, but if we did, I could just imagine where we could have gone," she said.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up about competing in another event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at the Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone spoke about her decision to compete in the 100m as well as the 100m hurdles in a post-race interview at the Grand Slam Track. The American athlete shared that she wanted to compete in the short hurdles as it would help her to work on her speed and technique, as well as take a break from the long hurdles for a while.

Moreover, McLaughlin-Levrone expressed that she would be more prepared once she returns to compete in the 400m hurdles.

"I think I like the challenge, and I told my coach that I wanted to do it again. It is really fun for me, and it's a break from the long hurdles so it's nice to be able to work on the speed, work on the technique, they're a lot closer together so, once we go back to the 400m hurdles, there's a lot more grace there," she said.

The Olympic gold medalist expressed her desire to continue to build a competitive mindset while she prepares to compete in the upcoming World Championships in Tokyo later this year.

