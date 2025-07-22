"I’ve had to die to myself and humble myself"- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on sacrifices after marriage to husband Andre

American track and field star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has opened up about the personal growth and sacrifices that have come with marriage. McLaughlin-Levrone met former NFL wide receiver Andre Levrone Jr. during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. After two years of dating, the couple tied the knot in 2022.

The same year, she broke her world record once again and claimed the 400m hurdles world title. In 2023, she won the national title in the 400m flat, clocking 48.74s, just shy of breaking the US record of 48.70 set by Sanya Richards-Ross.

Maintaining her dominant form, McLaughlin-Levrone went on to defend her 400m hurdles title at the Paris Games, setting a new world record of 50.37 s, surpassing her previous mark of 50.65.

In an interview with Today in January 2024, the Olympic champion opened up about how marriage has helped her grow. She shared that the relationship has made her aware of her flaws and continues to help her refine herself.

"Every day is like a learning experience, especially being married. I say marriage is the biggest sanctification tool. Being able to just be like, ‘OK, what in my life does not reflect Christ?’ I’m actually selfish. I actually have certain tendencies that aren’t the best for marriage, and so I think every day is just being pruned," she said.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone further added how marriage has made her more open to change, adding:

“For the betterment of our marriage, I’ve had to die to myself and humble myself to learn, like, ‘OK, this is not helpful for us. How can I do a better job?’”

The couple got married at Early Mountain Vineyards in Madison, Virginia, shortly after McLaughlin-Levrone won her first Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games.

"Grateful for that support system" - Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone on faith and husband Andre’s support

World Athletics Awards 2024 - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is a dominant force in track and field, boasting four Olympic gold medals and three world championship titles. Her husband, Andre, is also an athlete, having played for three NFL teams before retiring in 2020.

In a February 2024 appearance on the Unfiltered Waters podcast, she spoke openly about how the couple turns to their faith in difficult moments.

“I am so grateful for that support system because in moments on the track or when I'm preparing for these moments, that's where we go , to the Word, to prayer, to praise and worship. And he (Andre) is number one, the biggest encourager in the world,” Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said (19:00).

Andre has been a strong supporter of his wife and is often seen at her races, cheering her on. The couple also celebrated their third wedding anniversary in May this year.

