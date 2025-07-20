"I've just always fought through it"- When Simone Biles opened up about overcoming struggles after withdrawal from Olympics

Simone Biles once opened up about overcoming struggles after her withdrawal from the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Despite going through tough times multiple times in her career, the most decorated gymnast revealed that she has always dealt with the issue head-on and fought through it every time.

Biles marched into the Tokyo Olympics as one of the most successful gymnasts, with five Olympic medals under her belt, which included four gold and one bronze medal. However, her journey was cut short at the quadrennial games in Tokyo as she withdrew before the finals of the team event, citing mental health concerns. Her withdrawal was followed by a lot of backlash on social media, with several users calling her a 'quitter.'

The American gymnast revealed that the backlash had a profound impact on her. She spoke about dealing with the tough moments in an interview with NBC and shared that she decided to fight through it and emerge stronger. Moreover, she expressed her elation at being able to win the silver and the bronze medal at the Olympic Games despite her mental struggles.

"What I've been through, I've just always fought through it, and it's just been really hard. We have triggers, and unfortunately, I had one of my biggest ones here. But to come out and come back with a bronze medal, it means the world to end the Olympics like this," she said.

Biles expressed that the journey had been very hard for her, and she decided to become vocal about her mental health to help people undergoing similar struggles.

Simone Biles opens up about the change in the culture in gymnastics

Simone Biles at The Today Show Gallery of Olympians - Source: Getty

Simone Biles spoke about the change in gymnastics culture in her latest Netflix documentary series, 'Simone Biles: Rising.' The American athlete shared that it has taken a long time to witness a slight shift in the culture of the sport, which was always known to be 'tough.'

She expressed that now gymnasts are being more vocal about the struggles, which has helped them to take some time off to recover and ensure longevity in their careers.

"But the culture around gymnastics has also shifted, and that has helped as well. It took a long time. It’s always been known as a tough sport: You’re not supposed to cry, and this is the only way to make it. Now we’ve realized there can be soft love and communication. That you don’t have to push through the pain. And that you can have time and longevity in your career," she said.

Biles revealed that she visited her psychologist regularly to help her with her anxiety and preparations for major events.

