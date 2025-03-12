"If my glass is half empty, I can't fill my family's cups" - When Michael Phelps reflected on how childhood routine became his anchor during pandemic

Former American swimmer Michael Phelps once shared how his high school routines helped him through the pandemic. The 28-time Olympic medalist spent his high school years at Towson High School.

Even though Phelps' initial roots to swimming also trace back to his high school days, the discipline and scheduling he followed during this time helped him a lot in his elite career going forward.

In an interview back in 2022 (July 11), Phelps said that during his high school years, he was very focused on routines that helped him towards the longevity of his swimming career. He also added that these routines helped him navigate the pandemic period and do the activities needed to be himself during that time. He said (via Blue Wire, 3:55 onwards):

"When I was in high school, I was able to establish a routine early and I was able to keep everything in order. For me being able to establish that routine at such a young age I think helped longevity of my career but also I think played or could have played a big role of what we all went through over the last 18 months, two years, you know being locked down in our home."

Phelps further added:

"It was so important for me to stay into a routine, working, making sure I'm doing the self-care that I need for me to be me, if my glass is half empty, I can't fill my family's cups."

Michael Phelps also said during the conversation that these fixed routines during his swimming career helped him to obtain the results and accolades he felt would not have been possible otherwise.

Michael Phelps shared his experience of visiting his therapist for the first time

Phelps with his 200m Butterfly gold medal on the fourth day of the 2016 Rio Olympics (Image via: Getty Images)

Michael Phelps opened up about his thoughts while visiting his therapist for the first time back in 2014. In an interview, the Baltimore native said that he was very tense during the visit, but the session changed him entirely as a person.

Additionally, he also compared these therapy sessions with a Snickers ad where he compared these sessions with a Snickers bar as it helps the taker with a sense of comfort. He said (via Fortune.com):

"Back in 2014 when I saw my first therapist, I was the most tense being on the planet. But coming out of there, I just felt like a new person. I always make the comparison to that Snickers commercial with Betty White. You bite into the Snickers and you just feel better—that’s how it was."

During the conversation, Michael Phelps also remarked that talking to someone during that period helped him a lot.

