“We didn't want to jinx anything”- When Michael Phelps recalled coach Bob Bowman forbidding mention of ‘Olympics’ around him

Michael Phelps once opened up about how his coach Bob Bowman had forbidden anyone to mention the word ‘Olympics’ around him. This happened when Phelps was 14 years old and training hard to secure his spot in his first Olympic Games.

During his interaction with WHOOP CEO Will Ahmed in May 2022, Michael Phelps reflected on why Bowman told everyone to not say 'Olympics' around him since he wanted him to focus on the work rather than the outcome.

Bowman believed that success was only attainable through the hard work done behind closed doors, which included Phelps training for four hours every day. Phelps further explained that they avoided mentioning the Olympics, fearing that talking about it might jinx his chances. He said (5:40 onwards):

“You don't want to put all of these things in your head because if all the pieces aren't in place then it's not going to happen the right way, right? So he was still trying to figure out how the pieces fit into the puzzle for me, but on the outside chance that everything goes well, I could be on the Olympic team.”

“So we didn't want to jinx anything, and we can't do anything without the work, right? We're not able to get any of the results that we had in the pool without what happens behind closed doors, right? When Bob and I are training four hours a day, that's what helps me, that's what prepares me, that's what gives me the confidence to go and stand behind the block and feel prepared and ready to go,” the retired swimmer added.

Through his hardwork and dedication, the 15-year-old Michael Phelps later went on to qualify for his first Olympic Games in Sydney in 2000. He did so by finishing second in the men’s 200m butterfly event, swimming a time of 1:57.48, only behind Tom Malchow, who swam a 1:56.87.

With this, Phelps also became the youngest male athlete in 68 years to make the USA Olympic team. At the Games in Sydney, he finished fifth in the discipline in the finals, narrowly missing out on a medal.

“Nobody has reached out to me”- Michael Phelps weighs in on whether any USA athletes sought his help for mental health problems

Michael Phelps at WM Phoenix Open 2025 (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Previews - Source: Getty

Michael Phelps weighed in on whether any USA athletes had contacted him regarding their mental health struggles during his interview with GQ Australia in August 2024. The most decorated Olympian of all time revealed that although nobody has reached out to him for help, he is always available to those seeking support.

“No-one has opened or nobody has reached out to me and specifically asked for that help. My phone is always open to the team, USA athletes,” Michael Phelps said.

He further praised track and field star Noah Lyles on opening up about having asthma, depression, and anxiety through a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) after his gold medal win in the 100m at the Paris Olympics. The retired swimmer added:

“But for me, I just have to say hats off to Noah [Lyles]. Being able to state that [posting on depression] and open up about that takes a lot…for me, it shows that he's very comfortable with who he is and he just wants to go out and compete and have fun.”

Michael Phelps further hoped that Lyles’ openness about his health struggles would inspire others facing similar issues to seek support.

