  "It was the most beautiful realization of my life"- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on a pivotal moment in her faith and personal growth

By Harshvardhan Shankar
Published Aug 01, 2025 19:02 GMT
Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 15 - Source: Getty
McLaughlin-Levrone at Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

American track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone previously discussed her relationship with Christ, and opened up about how she came to a spiritual realization. McLaughlin-Levrone revealed that in January 2021 when she was three months into dating her now-husband Andre Levrone, they had decided to take a break from their relationship.

However, just before they were about to leave Arizona together, they had rekindled their relationship. Andre had suggested to Sydney afterwards to listen to a sermon, which led to her having a spiritual realization.

In her autobiography titled Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith, the 4-time Olympic champion revealed the sermon that Andre had shown her:

"But now you must put them all away: anger, wrath, malice, slander, and obscene talk from your mouth. Do not lie to one another, seeing that you have put off the old self with its practices and have put on the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge in the image of it's creator."
McLaughlin-Levrone said this was a turning point for her:

"In that moment, it clicked—I realized that Christianity was just one of my “islands”, like track, family, and relationships; it wasn’t yet the foundation of every aspect of my life, only a part of it. I didn’t yet see it as defining my life, only as part of it. I knew the Lord wanted every part of me. He wanted to take the pieces of my identity and renew them to bring him glory. He wanted my hopes and ambitions; he also wanted my insecurities and anxieties."
"As I listened to the sermon, I finally understood that God could completely and permanently cleanse me from past wrongs and clothe me in his righteousness. It was the most beautiful realization of my life. Through Christ’s death and his shed blood, I have been given forgiveness and mercy."

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Andre Levrone have been married since 2022. Andre is a former NFL player and also played college football for the University of Virginia.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Andre Levrone made an appearance at the 2025 ESPY Awards

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Andre Levrone at the 2025 ESPYs - Source: Getty
Sydney Mclaughlin-Levrone and her husband Andre Levrone made an appearance at the 2025 ESPY Awards earlier in July at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The track star rocked a white Victoria Beckham Cami Gown which was valued at $3,272.

McLaughlin-Levrone was also nominated for the Best Athlete in Women's Sports award, and presented the Gatorade National Player of the Year award on stage.

Harshvardhan Shankar

Edited by Tushar Bahl
