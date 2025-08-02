“It’s what I do, not who I am” - When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about how long track will remain her focus

American track and field athlete Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once opened up about how long track would remain her main focus. With only three years ahead of a home-soil Olympics, the athlete reflected on her hopes to compete at LA 2028.

McLaughlin-Levrone remains one of the most dominant athletes in track and field, boasting four Olympic medals, three World Championship titles, and the world record in the 400m hurdles. The American athlete has consistently shown her prowess across events and continues challenging herself, competing in a wide range of disciplines, including the 100m hurdles, 200m flat, 400m flat, and her signature event, the 400m hurdles.

On the USATF Journey to Gold Zone podcast released on May 2, 2024, she opened up about how long she plans to focus on track and field and whether LA 2028 might be her final chapter in the sport.

“Well I'd love to make it to LA, I mean it just makes sense, you know? I mean, we're almost there, which is kind of crazy, right? And this is already year five as a pro, which is also crazy to say out loud. But I mean, I'm 24 turning 25, I still have time and, God willing, you know, health… and I love this sport.” (12:27 onwards)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone further added that track is something she does, not who she is. She wants to give it her best for as long as she can, but when the time is right, she’s open to moving on and has other goals and aspirations in life.

“But like I've said before, this sport is not everything to me. It’s what I do, it’s not who I am. So I want to do it well, the best that I can for as long as I can. And when we decide to make a shift, we’ll make a shift. But yeah, I have other aspirations in life.”

At the Paris Olympic Games last year, McLaughlin-Levrone ran 50.37 seconds to set a new world record for the sixth time and earned her second individual Olympic gold medal.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s 2025 season so far

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone - USATF Outdoor Championships - Source: Getty

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone began her 2025 season competing in Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track, where she won titles in both the 400m and 400m hurdles in the first two legs of the series. She also raced in the 100m and 100m hurdles in the following leg.

After that, she competed in the 400m flat at the Prefontaine Classic in July and won with a time of 49.43 seconds.

Most recently, McLaughlin-Levrone punched her ticket for the Tokyo World Championships by winning the 400m at the US Outdoor Championships, clocking 48.90 seconds. She missed the American record by just 0.20 seconds. Isabella Whittaker came second in 49.59s, while Aaliyah Butler finished third in 49.91s.

About the author Amitha Reji George I'm Amitha Reji George, a journalism graduate who enjoys covering women’s sports and US Olympics. I hope to contribute to sports journalism by helping readers connect with their favorite athletes through their performances on the track and the stories that define them beyond it. Know More