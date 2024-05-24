Jakob Ingebrigtsen vs Josh Kerr Prediction: Who will win the high-octane Bowerman Mile at Prefontaine Classic 2024?

Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr have faced each other only twice. Yet, it will be the most exciting battle to watch out for at the Prefontaine Classic 2024 when the two line up inside Hayward Field on May 25. While both the runners are featuring in their first 1500m race of the year, Kerr is coming off an incredible indoor season and has already opened his outdoor season with an 800m win at Oregon Relays last month.

The world champion stormed to the two-mile indoor world record at the Millrose Games in February. He beat Mo Farah's 8:03.40 from 2015 by nearly three seconds, clocking eight minutes and 0.67 seconds for the win. A month later, he claimed the 3000m indoor title at the World Championships, beating America’s Yared Nuguse.

On the other hand, Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen was out of the indoor season due to an Achilles injury. He last competed at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, the same event Kerr beat him for the first time. It was also the event where their fierce rivalry started.

Josh Kerr has great form behind his back. His confidence would be even higher after that record-breaking run at the Millrose Games. The world champion has opened his outdoor season, although in 800m, so he will be less nervy ahead of the Bowerman Mile.

For Ingebrigtsen, he will know he is the faster man over 1500m. The Olympic champion is the third fastest of all time in the discipline with his 3:43.73 at last year's Prefontaine Classic, and his rival Kerr is comparatively slower over the one-mile distance. However, after breaking the indoor world record, the Scottish star is expected to run faster.

Prediction: Josh Kerr

Josh Kerr is motivated to prove himself against top runners like Jakob Ingebrigtsen

World Athletics Indoor Championships Glasgow 2024 - Day Two

While Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Josh Kerr have frequently taken jibes at each other, the respect is still there between the two. After the two rivals were announced for the Bowerman Mile, Kerr claimed that he wasn't afraid of racing against the big guys.

"Some people are afraid to ­compete against certain athletes at certain points in the season and I understand that. There are mental kinds of battles that go on but it’s important for people to race – that’s what allows these back and forths to happen," he told the Guardian.

The world champion admitted that Ingebrigtsen had gotten better over the years. However, he claimed he was getting near the level he ‘always wanted’ to be at.

“It’s no shock that Jakob has had the best of me a lot recently in my career. But I’m finally getting to a point where I feel confident in what I’m doing and the consistency that I have, and I’m ready to be the athlete that I’ve always wanted to be,” Kerr said.