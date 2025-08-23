Junior Pan Am Games 2025 wrestling results and Full medal tally: Bo Bassett dominates 65kg category, Team USA loses top spot in overall tally

The wrestling event at the 2025 Junior Pan Am Games witnessed a few nail-biting faceoffs with American wrestlers, including Bo Bassett and Mitchell Mesenbrink, topping the freestyle categories on Day 3 of the event (wrestling). Six out of five freestyle wrestling categories were dominated by the American wrestlers.

Ad

Bassett outpowered Puerto Rico's Eligh Rivera in the 65kg with an 11-0 win. Mesenbrink defeated U23 Pan American champion Orislandy Perdomo Brooks to secure the 74kg title. Rocco Welsh, Tommy Dineen, and Lucas Stoddard clinched the 86kg, 97kg, and 125kg categories, respectively. Dineen defeated Darrell Lee Galloso in a striking 10-0 technical fall.

Men's freestyle wrestling results at the 2025 Junior Pan Am Games

The results of the men's freestyle wrestling event at the 2025 Junior Pan Am Games are given below.

Ad

Trending

57 kg

Gold – Vladimir Vila Frometa (Cuba)

Silver – Charlie Farmer (United States)

Bronze – Adrian Samano (Puerto Rico)

4th – Javier Tonita Charriez (Canada)

5th – Jose Falcon Reyes (Venezuela)

6th – Juan Valerio Delgado (Dominican Republic)

7th – Juan Montiel Montiel (Paraguay)

65 kg

Gold – Bo Bassett (United States)

Silver – Eligh Rivera (Puerto Rico)

Bronze – Victor Parra Roman (Venezuela)

Bronze – Diego Peraza Aguilar (Mexico)

5th – Diego Villalba Pereira (Paraguay)

5th – Juset Martinez Deprestre (Cuba)

7th – Wilfredo Lopez (Paraguay)

Ad

8th – Jose Benites Vasquez (Peru)

74 kg

Gold – Mitchell Mesenbrink (United States)

Silver – Orislandy Perdomo Brooks (Cuba)

Bronze – Tyler Tracy (Jamaica)

Bronze – Arnoldo Proboste (Argentina)

5th – Joao Maldonado Romero (Paraguay)

5th – Ricardo Oyoque Vasquez (Venezuela)

7th – Tanner Peake (Puerto Rico)

8th – Jhon Zambrano Encalada (Ecuador)

9th – Juan Gomez Hernandez (Dominican Republic)

86 kg

Gold – Rocco Welsh (United States)

Silver – Geannis Garzon Tamayo (Cuba)

Bronze – Max Franca Magalhaes De Almeida (Brazil)

Bronze – Cesar Ubico Estrada (Guatemala)

Ad

5th – Juan Cardozo Ibata (Colombia)

5th – Jeremy Urrieta Velasquez (Venezuela)

7th – Ricardo Salinas (Puerto Rico)

8th – Fernando Ramos Arce (Paraguay)

97 kg

Gold – Tommy Dineen (United States)

Silver – Darrell Lee Galloso (Cuba)

Bronze – Juan Iturriza Ruiz (Mexico)

4th – Juan Andres (Dominican Republic)

5th – Alek Ortiz Roman (Puerto Rico)

6th – Lucas Imbernon Da Silva (Brazil)

7th – Nelson Villarreal Berttis (Venezuela)

125 kg

Gold – Lucas Stoddard (United States)

Silver – Gabriel De Sousa Silva (Brazil)

Bronze – Ethan Vergara (Puerto Rico)

Ad

Bronze – Victor Perez Genere (Dominican Republic)

5th – Ivan Gomez Piris (Paraguay)

6th – Rizieri Chavez Ledesma (Mexico)

7th – Jaydon Alleyne (Barbados)

Medal Tally at the 2025 Junior Pan Am Games

Following the wrestling events at the Junior Pan Am Games, Brazil has surpassed the American squad in medal tally with 172 medals (including 69 gold, 49 silver, and 54 bronze medals). Team USA is sitting in second place with 138 medals, with 52 gold, 42 silver, and 44 bronze medals.

Ad

Rank Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 Brazil 69 49 54 172 2 United States 52 42 44 138 3 Colombia 46 27 39 112 4 Mexico 27 44 54 125 5 Argentina 24 37 29 90 6 Canada 19 20 23 62 7 Chile 18 17 24 59 8 Cuba 17 12 14 43 9 Venezuela 12 13 19 44 10 Puerto Rico 7 7 12 26

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More