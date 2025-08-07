"No time to waste" - Bo Bassett sends clear message with eyes on major wrestling titles

American wrestling rising star Bo Bassett outlined his goals, sharing that he is targeting major wrestling titles. This comes just weeks after he won the U.S. Marine Corps Junior Nationals, becoming the Fargo champion in the junior boys' 144 lbs freestyle event.Bassett, who is the number one ranked wrestler nationally in the 144 lbs, represents the Bishop McCort Catholic high school. One of his biggest achievements includes winning the gold medal in the 45 kg weight class at the Cadet World Wrestling Championships.On his Instagram story, Bo Bassett shared his upcoming goals, which include the Super 32 Challenge, the IRONMAN Wrestling Tournament, the PIAA State Championship, and finally, the US Open. He declared his targets while also posting a clear message about how quickly time is passing, adding:“72 Days Until Super 32. 127 Days Until Ironman. 211 Days Until PIAA States. 264 Days Until the US Open. No time to waste.”Screenshot of Bo Bassett’s Instagram story. Credits - bo.bassettEarlier, on July 17, after winning the Fargo National title, he expressed his thoughts via an Instagram post, adding:“2025 Fargo Champion. So blessed to be able to do it with my brothers and teammates. Some avoid tough competition and some run towards it, I can’t get enough of it. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBased on the aforementioned post, he is next expected to represent the USA at the Junior Pan American Games, taking place in Paraguay from August 9 to 23rd.Bo Bassett makes major career decision by decommitting to University of IowaBo Bassett, who had announced his commitment to the University of Iowa in February 2025, decommitted from their wrestling program in June 2025, as he shared on his Instagram handle. While he didn’t reveal any specific issues, he explained that the program wasn’t the right fit for him as a wrestler, a person or for his faith journey.Announcing the news, he wrote:“After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa. This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be. This is a huge decision in my life and it has to be the right one.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlthough he decommitted to the program, he expressed his deep gratitude to the Iowa wrestling fans for supporting him in his journey. Notably, he has opened up his recruitment, listing Penn State, Nebraska, and Oklahoma State as the three finalists.