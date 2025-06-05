Bo Bassett sends unfazed message to doubters as he remains grounded after U20 World Trials heartbreak

American wrestler Bo Bassett shared a statement on social media after his loss to Luke Stanich at the U20 U.S World Team Trials. Stanich and Bassett faced off in a best-of-three series, in which Stanich won two games. Bassett's loss meant he missed out on a spot on the United States U20 World Team competing in the 65 kg.

Bassett is one of the top wrestling prospects in the nation, ranked at No.1 at 144 pounds as part of the class of 2026. Bassett has built a strong reputation during his high school career, winning multiple PIAA State titles and becoming a three-time Iron Man Champion. Bassett also competed at the 2025 US Open, where he secured third place.

After his loss to Stanich at the World Team Trials, Bassett shared a hopeful message online, writing:

"Blessed for my Six Battles. After scrapping in the Challenge bracket, I lost 2 matches to 1, in the finals. Much respect to Luke Stanich, Lehigh and their coaches. Best of luck at Worlds, go bring it home 🇺🇸 I love this sport. I love the battles. I love the wins and the losses.

"Grateful for every opportunity to compete, learn, and grow. To my coaches, teammates, family, supporters — thank you. To the doubters & weird AI articles — thank you too. As always, all glory to God. “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.” Matthew 19:26 🙏 Time to refocus. Fargo’s next"

Bo Bassett will join Iowa University as part of the Class of 2026. Michael Mocco, the son of former Iowa national champion Steve Mocco, will also join him.

Bo Bassett made his feelings known after his Iowa commitment

Still taken from Bassett's Instagram (source: @bo.bassett/Instagram)

Bo Bassett shared a message about his Iowa commitment in an earlier interview. Bassett will be part of the wrestling team following his graduation from Bishop McCort Catholic High School.

In an interview with FloWrestling, Bassett said:

“I’ve always wanted to be an Iowa Hawkeye. That is something I didn’t forget since I was six years old when I started wrestling. Iowa was always my favorite team, and I don’t know why. I just love the way they wrestle. They are very similar to the McCort room.”

Bassett will look to build upon his successful career at Iowa, making his arrival one of the most anticipated debuts in college wrestling.

About the author Harshvardhan Shankar Harshvardhan is a journalist who covers U.S Olympic sports like gymnastics, wrestling, and track and field at Sportskeeda. He took an interest in soccer at a young age, and grew up supporting Premier League club Chelsea. With over a year of experience in the field, he hopes to grow even more within the sports industry. Know More