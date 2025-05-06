Bo Bassett confirms next appearance with aim to dominate the wrestling world

Bo Bassett is all set to extend his dominance throughout the world. The Iowa Hawkeyes wrestler has confirmed his next appearance at the upcoming World Team Trials.

Ad

Bassett will be competing in the 65kg freestyle trials for the US World Team alongside Mikey Cailendo, who will aim for a berth in the 74kg freestyle category. The trials for the upcoming World Championships will take place on May 16 and 17.

Bassett shared the update on his Instagram story as well :

Screen grab of Bo Bassett's Instagram story about his selection for World Team Trials [Image Source: Bo-Bassett's Instagram]

Bassett recently finished third at the US Open U20 Championships. However, the wrestler from the Iowa Hawkeyes was far from disappointed. He posted an inspirational message on his Instagram story after securing a third-place finish, where he wrote,

Ad

Trending

"You don't rise to the occasion; you fall to the level of your preparation. Locked in! #MachineGunMindset"

Bo Bassett had previously won a bronze medal for the USA at the U20 World Championships held in 2024. He also won a gold medal in the 45 kg category at the Cadet World Championships held in 2021.

Bo Bassett shares his thoughts about his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes

Bo Bassett mentions his thoughts about commitment tothe Iowa Hawkeyes and his future goals [Image Source: Bo-Bassett's Instagram]

Bo Bassett had previously announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling team for his collegiate season. The excited wrestler shared his thoughts about joining the Hawkeyes, as well as his future commitments.

Ad

In his conversation with the Des Moines Register, Bassett shared his goals as he mentioned,

"It makes me want to work so much harder to put on a show for those guys, I can't even imagine that first runout in Carver-Hawkeye (Arena), but I'm excited for it. I think about it a lot."

While Bassett undoubtedly wants to strike big at the NCAA Championships and the World Championships, he also wishes to leave a positive impact on the sport overall. In his words,

Ad

"I do want to eventually, someday, be one of those guys that the young guys that are future Hawks can say, 'Hey, I want to be like that guy. That's a dream, and that's something we're chasing every day."

Bassett was crowned the PIAA State Wrestling Champion for the second time in March 2025. He will be officially joining the Iowa Hawkeyes as a collegiate wrestler from the year 2026 onwards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Animesh Pandey Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.



He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.



He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.



Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.



When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language. Know More