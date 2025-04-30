Bo Bassett shows positive approach after falling short at U20 US Open

American wrestler Bo Bassett shared a heartfelt statement online after finishing in third place at the 2025 U.S Open U20 Wrestling Championships.

Bassett was eliminated by Luke Stanich of Lehigh University in the semi-finals and defeated Noah Nininger in the consolation final to secure a third-place finish. The young wrestler is ranked as the #1 high school wrestling prospect in the nation as part of the class of 2026 by Flo Wrestling.

Bassett's loss wasn't the only shocking defeat at the championships, as the eventual winner Luke Stanich also defeated another top prospect in Daniel Zepeda in the semi-finals. Stanich eventually went on to win the championship at 65 kg by defeating Arizona State's Pierson Manville in the finals.

Bo Bassett has had a bright start to his wrestling career, and has racked up a few accolades of his own despite a small set back at this year's US Open Championships. He earned a bronze medal at the U20 World Championships in 2024, and has multiple national titles to his name, including the IronMan, Super32, and Powerade Championships.

Bassett took to Instagram to share a statement after he secured third place at the US Open Championships, writing:

"You don't rise to the occasion; you fall to the level of your preparation. Locked in! #MachineGunMindset"

Still taken from Bo Bassett's Instagram (Source: @bo.bassett/Instagram)

Bo Bassett is set to join the University of Iowa as part of the class of 2026.

Bo Bassett reveals who his favorite wrestler of all time is

Spencer Lee at the Paris 2024 Olympics - Source: Getty

Iowa commit Bo Bassett has revealed that his favorite wrestler of all time is Spencer Lee in a recent interview. Bassett is regarded as one of the most exciting wrestling prospects in the nation and will join the University of Iowa's wrestling team as part of the class of 2026. Bassett attended Bishop McCort Catholic High School, where he maintained an impressive record.

In an interview with Flo Wrestling, Bassett revealed that his favorite wrestler of all time is Spencer Lee, saying (35:09 onwards):

"I gotta go Spencer Lee, that's my guy. I've looked up to him since I was young, there's a picture where I'm maybe 12 years old, maybe younger probably like 10, 11, and he was a senior in high school and we trained for those years in the Young Guns room."

"He was a great role model then, he's still obviously a great role model. I got to wrestle with him on the visit, Spencer Lee takes it for me."

Lee primarily competes in the 57 kg category and became a three-time NCAA Division I national champion at the University of Iowa.

