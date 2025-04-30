Bo Bassett sends 4-word message to Melvin Miller after U20 US Open Wrestling runner-up finish

Bo Bassett recently shared his reaction as fellow Bishop McCort High School wrestler, Melvin Miller, expressed his feelings after the U20 US Open Wrestling Championships. Miller competed as part of the 70 Kg bracket during the tournament and also reached the final.

However, Miller faced a loss to PJ Duke in the Championship match by an 8-5 decision to settle for a silver medal. Miller came into the final after clinching victories over Jaxin Joy and Cross Wasilewski in the semis and quarters of the tournament.

Just a couple of days after this loss, Miller shared a few glimpses from his time at the U20 US Open Wrestling Championships. Additionally, he also added an inspirational message after missing out on the gold medal in the Championships. He wrote in the caption:

"Love the battle"

Bassett reacted to the post and approved Miller's caption with a 4-word reaction as he remarked:

"The battle loves you"

Miller replied and stated:

"true"

Screenshot of Bassett and Miller's conversation on the latter's post (Image via: Miller's Instagram)

Bo Bassett also competed at the U20 US Open wrestling tournament and faced elimination in the semis and eventually ended in the bronze medal position through the consolation semis and finals.

Bo Bassett speaks up about his love for watching football

Bo Bassett opened up about his love towards football, besides competing on the wrestling mat. The IOWA Hawkeyes commit also revealed that the NFL side, the Pittsburgh Steelers, is his favorite football team.

In an interview, Bassett stated that even though he likes to travel, watching football, including the collegiate circuit, is a major leisure activity for him outside wrestling. He also added that he will now have to follow the IOWA football team as he is a Hawkeye now. Bassett said (via Wrestlers Grind, 17:06 onwards):

"I like to travel, I'm a big Steelers fan, so we watch football, big college football fan, I guess now I'm an IOWA Hawkeye fan but I used to just watch college football but the Steelers are my team for the NFL but mayble I'll start being IOWA fan, I'm going to start following their recruiting, everything, so that will be fun to do but we really like to watch football... I am in the gym a lot too if I'm not wrestling."

During the conversation, Bo Bassett remarked that he also looks to devote a portion of his time to doing Bible studies and prayers.

