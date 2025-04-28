Bo Bassett makes feelings known after finishing 3rd at US Open Wrestling

The talented high school wrestler, Bo Bassett, has concluded his US Open U-20 Wrestling Championship journey with a third-place finish. He shared his thoughts through an Instagram post, highlighting his gratitude for the almighty and optimism for the upcoming competitions.

The promising wrestler from Bishop McCort Catholic High School was limited in his gold medal run at the 65kg category by Luke Stanich, who represents the Lehigh University wrestling team. Bo Bassett lost the semifinal to Stanich with a concluding score of 5-2. Luke Stanich went on to win the 65 kg title by defeating Pierson Manville. Bassett registered third place by defeating Noah Nininger in the consolation final.

Through his Instagram post, Bo Bassett reflected his appreciative and motivational thoughts for the US Open U-20 Wrestling Championship. He also highlighted his admiration for his younger brother Keegan Bassett's selection for the U17 World Championship team.

"US Open U20 65kg 3rd- It’s always fun battling against the best! God always has a plan and this is all part of the preparation for the month ahead. 18 days until Senior WTT & 32 days until U20 WTT. Extremely proud of my little brother! U17 World Team Member. It is impossible to beat someone who never gives up. Noah didn’t wait for his ship to come in, he built one."

Bo Bassett is a two-time PIAA State Champion, 2021 U17 World Champion, and a three-time Ironman Champion. In 2022, he was named the Super 32 champion and won the bronze medal in the U20 World Championships.

Bo Bassett reflects on his dream of committing to the Iowa Hawkeyes

In February 2025, the rising wrestling star committed that he would continue his wrestling and academic collegiate career with the University of Iowa. The No.1 overall recruit of the 2026 class, Bassett, shared his thoughts on why he chose the Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling program in an interview with the Wrestling Mindset.

"I've been a hawk fan since I was six years old when I started the sport my biggest role model growing up was Spencer Lee. I was at the practice when he committed when Flo flew in, they flew into Franklin Regional, one of the old Young Guns locations I was there I got my first ever Flo interview so it's pretty crazy.

He continued,

"It was just a really cool moment for me to get that interview and that was the night Spencer Lee committed Iowa so it all kind of came full circle. A lifelong dream of mine," he shared [2:08 onwards]

The young wrestler was inspired by Olympic medalist Spencer Lee, who represented the Iowa Hawkeyes and won three NCAA Division I Championships and three Big Ten Championships. Lee also won the Dan Hodge Trophy two times.

