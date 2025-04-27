Bo Bassett reacts as Jax Forrest wins US Open with victory over Seth Gross

Bo Bassett is the top ranked recruit of the Class of 2026. Committed to Iowa wrestling, he clinched a bronze medal at the U20 World Championship 2024. Bassett is a contender in the U20 men's freestyle division wrestling at 65 kgs.

Bassett had a dominant run on the first day of the US Open. He started the event by securing a fall against Thomas Thongseng. Bassett dominated against Joseph Morris and secured a fall in one minute and five seconds. He then registered a 10-0 victory over Tyson Peach.

In an Instagram story, Bassett shared his reaction to congratulate Jax Forrest for securing the US Open championship title in the men's freestyle division at 61 kg, defeating Seth Gross's 19-8 technical fall. Bassett posted:

"@jaxforresst_❤️"

Screenshot of Bo Bassett's Instagram story (@bo.bassett/ig)

Some of the other winners at the championship were Luke Lilledahl winning the men's freeestyle at 57 kg, Joseph McKenna winning at 65 kg, and Yianni Diakomihalis winning at 70 kg.

Bo Bassett on his relentless work ethic and mindset

Bo Bassett is a two-time PIAA State Champion. The young wrestler has been making waves in his fledgling wrestling career. He has also established a large fanbase with his relentless hard work. In a post on Instagram on March 9, he shared his gratitude after his impressive showing at the Pennsylvania state event.

"2X PIAA State Champion ☑️Blessed to have the opportunity to compete with my brothers & Teammates. All Glory to God. God you’ll have every victory & defeat. 11X Pennsylvania State Champion. Honored to battle & sharpen my skills in the toughest wrestling state in the country! Grateful to win a PA State Championship from First grade-my Junior year!"

His work ethic and mindset has been passed on to him from his father. Bassett, in a conversation with Wrestling Mindset, revealed the origin of the machine gun mindset. In a video posted on Instagram on January 2, Bassett revealed:

"So, my dad is huge on making analogies and so when we were younger, he would always try to get that mental side, across to us, with different analogies whether its building confidence or whether its being fearless or in this case machine gun mindset which he came up with, just being able to go whole match and take more chances, and get more opportunities type deal.

Following his 16-5 win over Jesse Grajeda, Bo Bassett defeated Eren Sement 10-0 in the quarterfinals on Sunday, April 27. He was defeated by Luke Stanich in the semifinals, but bounced back to take third place.

