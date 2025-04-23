Top Iowa commits participating in the US Open Wrestling Championships ft Bo Bassett

Bo Bassett, the Iowa Hawkeyes' next icon, is ready for the 2025 US Open Wrestling Championships. The event is set to take place between April 23–27, with the men’s freestyle division scheduled for April 25–26 in Las Vegas.

Ad

Bo Bassett will compete in the U20 men's freestyle division at 65kg. Bassett secured the U20 US Open title at the same weight last year and had won a bronze medal at the 2024 U20 World Championships. Iowa's Dru Ayala, Anthony Lavezzola, Koye Grebel, Joey Kennedy, and Brody Sampson will also be competing in the U20 division.

Iowa had recently added top talents like Bo Bassett and Massoma Endene, aiming to strengthen the team’s legacy. The Iowa Wrestling lineup for the U20 US Open includes many of the top young wrestlers in the United States.

Ad

Trending

Top Iowa Hawkeyes participating in the U20 US Open Wrestling Championships are:

1. Bo Bassett (65kg)

Bo Bassett made his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes after his team secured the PIAA Class 2A Team Championship in February 2025. As a 2024 U20 World bronze medalist, 2021 U17 World Champion, a three-time Ironman, Super 32, and Powerade champion, and two-time Pennsylvania state champion with a career record of 109-0, and Iowa’s addition of Bassett is a big one.

Ad

2. Michael Mocco (125kg)

Michael Mocco, son of Steve Mocco, a former Hawkeye Champion, made his commitment to the team in April 2025. As a 2024 U17 World Champion, Ironman Champion, two-time Fargo Champion, and three-time Florida State Champion, Mocco marks a great addition to the team.

3. Leister Bowling (77kg)

Leister Bowling announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes in November 2023. He is a Greco-Roman wrestler and became an All-American at the 2022 USA Wrestling 16U Greco-Roman National Championships. He competed at the 2024 US Open in the U20 Greco-Roman 77 kg division.

Ad

4. Massoma Endene (97kg)

Massoma Endene was added to the team in April 2025. He is a three-time NCAA Division III national champion, won gold at the 2024 and 2025 U23 Pan-American Championships, and finished seventh at the 2024 U23 World Championships.

5. Austin DeSanto (61kg)

Austin DeSanto transferred to Iowa in 2018 and had a standout college wrestling career. DeSanto became Iowa’s 24th four-time All-American and also competed in the Team USA World Team Trials.

6. Brody Sampson (92kg)

Ad

Brody Sampson was added to the Hawkeyes in 2024. Sampson is a four-time state medalist in high school and has also competed in the Junior National Duals for Iowa.

Other college wrestlers competing in the US Open men's freestyle division are Mitchell Mesenbrink, DJ Hamiti, Luke Lilledahl, and Nick Feldman. The winners will be qualified for Final X in the same weight category they won.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amitha Reji George Journalism graduate interested in covering Women's Sports and the Olympics. Know More