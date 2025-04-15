Bo Bassett makes his feelings known after Michael Mocco joins him at Iowa State in latest transfer portal pick

Bo Bassett recently expressed his excitement after Michael Mocco announced his commitment to the Iowa State wrestling program on Monday, April 14. Mocco will compete in the heavyweight and join Bassett for the 2026 season.

Bassett too committed to the Hawkeyes in February 2025. Mocco comitted to the Hawkeyes with the intention of continuing his father Steve's legacy, who won his first of two NCAA heavyweight titles with the program. Mocco is a U17 World champion at 110kgs, a two-time Fargo champion, an Ironman champion, and a three-time Florida state champion.

Currently ranked in seventh place at 285 pounds in the United States, Mocco announced his decision on Instagram and wrote:

"I’m excited to announce my commitment to the University of Iowa. I feel blessed to have these opportunities and I’m excited for what the future holds. Go hawks!🐤🐤 I’d like to thank my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for everything they have done for me. They have helped me in so many ways. All glory to god✝️"

Recently committed wrestler Bassett expressed his joy and congratulated Mocco in the comment section by writing:

"So so so hyped to be teammates brotha!!!! Congratulations my man," Bassett wrote. "BOOOOOOM!!!!!!!! 🐤"

Bassett further shared the post on his Instagram story and wrote:

"HUUUUUUUUGE!!!!!!!"

"Excited to learn from this guy!!!! So excited to be teammates,"Bassett added.

"Go whole match and take more chances" - Bo Bassett explains the 'Machine Gun Mindset'

Bo Basset is the No. 1-ranked recruit in the Class of 2026. He recently opened up on his 'Machine Gun Mindset,' which originated from his father. It highlights the importance of attacking more, staying aggressive, and never giving up in a faceoff.

"So, my dad is huge on making analogies and so when we were younger, he would always try to get that mental side, across to us, with different analogies whether its building confidence or whether its being fearless or in this case Machine Gun Mindset which he came up with, just being able attack, to go whole match and take more chances and get more opportunities type deal," Bo Bassett said.

Bo Bassett enjoyed a remarkable career before entering the collegiate circuit. He secured the U17 World Championships title in 2021 and the U20 World bronze medal in 2024. He put up an impressive performance during the high school circuit, registering an undefeated record of 110-0.

