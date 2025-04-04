Bo Bassett makes feelings known as he looks ahead to debut in front of Iowa fans

Iowa Hawkeyes recruit Bo Bassett recently shared his thoughts about the impressive fan base of the collegiate side and making his debut in front of them in future. In recent years, the attendance numbers for the home meets have also been quite impressive, with an average of 14,000.

Ad

Bassett, who will be making his debut in 2026 for the Hawkeyes, is already in a state of elation about playing for this fanbase. In a recent interview, Bassett shared that he works very hard for the fans of this collegiate team and to be able to perform for them.

Additionally, he also expressed his excitement about competing for the first time at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena and remarked that he thinks quite a lot about this. Bo Bassett said (via Emma McKown, who covers for the Des Moines Register):

Ad

Trending

"It makes me want to work so much harder to put on a show for those guys. I can't even imagine that first runout in Carver-Hawkeye (Arena), but I'm excited for it. I think about it a lot. I do want to eventually, someday, be one of those guys that the young guys that are future Hawks can say, 'Hey, I want to be like that guy,"

Ad

Bo Bassett's collegiate program, the IOWA Hawkeyes' last success at a National tournament came four years ago in 2021, where they finished ahead of Penn State after posting a score of 129. This year, the Hawkeyes finished fourth behind Penn State, Nebraska, and Oklahoma State with a score of 81.

"He's someone who has aspirations"- Three-time NCAA Champion Spencer Lee opens up about IOWA Hawkeyes recruit Bo Bassett

Former IOWA Hawkeyes wrestler and three-time NCAA champ, Spencer Lee, opened up about his equation with the program's recruit, Bo Bassett. In a recent conversation, Lee said that he has talked with Bassett several times and has also addressed some of the concerns that the latter had.

Ad

Additionally, Lee also stated that Bassett's move to the Hawkeyes program is a major career-deciding because the latter will have to spend 4-5 years in this team. Lee said (via FloWrestling, 00:30 onwards):

"I talked to him a lot, he came here a couple of times. I was able to talk to him just about things he had concerns about, same with his parents. It's a pretty big decision, I mean you're going to be here for four to five years minimum, he's obviously someone who has aspirations to continue after so he might even be here longer."

Ad

During the conversation, Spencer Lee also mentioned that he trained with Bo Bassett after the latter got into the program, and it was a fun experience for him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Bhattacharya Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.



Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.



Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.



He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.



When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies. Know More