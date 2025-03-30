Bo Bassett makes his feelings known about giving back to the community as he advices young wrestlers

Bo Bassett was recently seen engaged with an inspiring wrestler. He shared the video on social media, inspiring the younger generation by giving them tips on the mat.

Bassett's career highlights include the U20 World Bronze Medal (2024). He has won Ironman, Powerade, and Super 32 titles and has an undefeated 110-0 high school record. According to MatScouts and FloWrestling, he is the top recruit in the Class of 2026 and competes in the 144-pound weight class. He committed to the wrestling program of the University of Iowa in February 2025.

The wrestler shared the video on Instagram on March 29, 2025, and wrote:

"Nothing Better than Giving Back! #machinegunmindset"

The term 'Machine Gun Mindset' is associated with Bassett's father. He shared that it is a driving force behind his aggressive style on the mat. Bo Bassett learned the Machine Gun Mindset from his father during his early training. His father used a gunfight example to teach him the importance of the attacking method. He compared a machine gun, which keeps firing, to a pistol, which shoots once and then needs to reload.

Bo Bassett reflects on his choice for Iowa University

Bo Bassett/ Source: Instagram/ @bo.bassett

Bo Bassett recently committed to the University of Iowa's wrestling program. Following the 2016 Spencer Lee's wrestling recruitment in Pennsylvania, Bassett is the highly ranked athlete in the program. He is expected to compete in 149 or 157 pounds weight class in the next season.

The wrestler expressed his thoughts on his choice of university and said:

“The style I wrestle is part of the Iowa style, I feel like, and I think I can only add to that. Iowa is an incredible, incredible program and the only thing I want to do is make it better." (pennlive.com)

Bassett mentioned that Iowa had been his favorite wrestling team since he started wrestling at the age of six, though he wasn’t sure why. He said he loved the way they wrestled and found their style similar to the McCort wrestling room. He also spoke about his faith, stating that spending time with God had helped him learn more about himself. Over the past year, his faith had become the center of his life, and he noted that his life looked very different before he had God.

He further emphasized that his primary focus remains on achieving his goals, adding that the NIL offers he has received have been closely comparable.

