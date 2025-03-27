Bo Bassett gets candid on Wyatt Hendrickson's strategy that led to NCAA finals win over Gable Steveson

Bo Bassett shared his thoughts on Wyatt Hendrickson, who beat Olympic champion Gable Steveson in the NCAA Championships finals. Born in Pennsylvania, Bassett is regarded as one of the most exciting wrestling prospects in America right now. Bassett attends Bishop McCort High School in Johnstown, and recently announced that he will be joining the University of Iowa to continue his academics and wrestling career.

After the finals of the NCAA Wrestling Championships took place, Bassett commented on the winner of the heavyweight event. The final was held between between Gable Steveson and Wyatt Hendrickson in the 285 lbs category, where the latter caused a massive upset by beating the two-time NCAA Champion. Hendrickson represents Oklahoma State, and has won the Big-12 Championship thrice in his career so far.

Bassett expressed praise for Hendrickson in an interview on the Wrestling Mindset podcast, where he said:

"Wyatt Hendrickson is one of the coolest dudes I’ve ever met in the wrestling community, he’s an awesome person. I met him on a visit to Oklahoma State and then I’ve known him cause i was training at the OTC for a while and he went to Air Force right, so i made a connection there."

"He believed in himself and when you believe, man anything can happen. He had that confidence and again wrestling is a sport where anything can happen... He was in deep first 20 seconds or so, and then Wyatt found that funk and scramble you know, the heavyweights put on a show with some action."

Bo Bassett has had a very exciting career so far, boasting a 111-0 high school career record. He won the PIAA 2A championship title at 139 lbs during the 2023-24 season.

Bo Bassett reveals his thoughts on social media

Bo Bassett poses with his girlfriend, Ayda (Source: @bo.bassett/Instagram)

Bo Bassett reflected on the influence of social media during his appearance on The Bader Show. The high school wrestler has already achieved plenty in his career, winning the PIAA 2A championship twice as well as having an undefeated high school record. On the show, he made his feelings known towards social media, and how it came naturally to him at a young age. He said:

“I was in middle school when I started it. So, I've been doing it for a while now and just wanting to get my name out there, wanting to get wrestling out there and that's really what it's been about. I love doing that, it's kind of like my passion on the side and honestly, I think it makes me closer to the sport.” (1:22 onwards)

Bassett also talked about how the content he posts online is to help and inspire people, as well as building his brand. He also spoke about making wrestling more popular and how it's a passion for him on the side.

