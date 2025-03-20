Bo Bassett reacts to being part of PHAN-X at NCAA Championships alongside wrestling icons Sarah Hildebrandt & Jason Nolf

Budding Bishop McCort High School star wrestler, Bo Bassett, recently shared his elation on being a part of the PHAN-X event, the Ultimate Wrestling Fan Experience. He shared his excitement through a series of Instagram stories.

The PHAN-X event will be taking place at Lincoln Financial Field between the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships playoff sessions on Friday and Saturday. According to the NCAA's website, the session will commence at 2:00 p.m. (ET) and conclude at 8:00 p.m. on Friday and will be hosted between 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. the next day. The event will feature free wrestling clinics and autograph signing sessions. Bassett shared his enthusiasm through his Instagram stories. In his first story, he mentioned:

“Honored to be apart of this.”

“This is going to be Fun,” read the second story.

Bo Bassett's stories - Source: via @bo.bassett on Instagram

Along with Bassett, Anthony Robles, Reece Humphrey, Frank Jasper, Bob Benz, David Mirikitani, Coleman Scott, Chance Marsteller, and Jax Forrest will also be in attendance at the event. He will also be joined by wrestling icons like Jason Nolf and Sarah Hildebrandt. While the former is a two-time U.S. national champion, the latter is a two-time Olympic medallist whose latest achievement saw her clinch the gold in the women's 50 kg event at the Summer Olympics last year.

Bo Bassett recently won his second state title at the PIAA State Wrestling Championships. He has not registered any defeats in his high school record and has committed to the University of Iowa to pursue his collegiate career.

His decision to join the Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling program was inspired by former Iowa wrestling icon and three-time NCAA champion Spencer Lee. In addition to his NCAA titles, Lee has two Dan Hodge Trophies and received the James E. Sullivan Award.

Bo Bassett shares his take on balancing his social media brand and wrestling career

Bo Bassett is an eight-time PAW champion and he was named the Ironman champion and Super-32 champion in 2022. During his appearance in “BASCHAMANIA: The Podcast,” the wrestling prodigy talked about his commitment to balancing his social media platform and wrestling career.

“Social media is huge now obviously, and building a brand has been something that I've been working on. Myself and my family; we've been really putting a lot of time into that since I can remember. The last couple of years I've really put myself out there and be a role model for those coming up through,” he shared [14:41 onwards].

He further added:

“And I mean honestly I'm just trying to put out a positive image, be the best person I can be. I feel like I'm putting out stuff that people can learn from and you know I'm also trying to learn on there as well. I think social media gets a bad rap, kids at a young age, you know parents don't like it becuase they're wasting a lot of time on there. But there's a lot of really good things on there that you can do and you can follow the right people, and you got a lot of really good stuff you can learn from.”

Bo Bassett has 190K followers on his Instagram account, and in 2021 he clinched the U17 World Champion title. In the 2024 U20 World Wrestling Championship, he secured the third spot in the 65 kg weight category.

