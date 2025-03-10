Bo Bassett makes his feelings known after winning PIAA State Wrestling Championships for the 2nd time

Bo Bassett has shared his thoughts after winning his second PIAA State Wrestling Championships title. The American wrestler expressed gratitude for receiving the opportunity to compete with his teammates and win the title after a great performance.

Bassett took the internet by storm when he announced his decision to commit to the Iowa Hawkeyes for his NCAA career. He recently competed in the PIAA State Wrestling Championships and continued his dominance on the high school circuit.

The 18-year-old clinched the PIAA State Wrestling Championships title with a 15-4 score in the finals. Bo Bassett took to Instagram to express his thoughts about the remarkable victory and revealed that he was elated to continue his victorious run in his high school career. Furthermore, he expressed his desire to improve his skills as he geared up for competitions in the future.

"2X PIAA State Champion ☑️ Blessed to have the opportunity to compete with my brothers & Teammates. All Glory to God. God you’ll have every victory & defeat. 11X Pennsylvania State Champion. Honored to battle & sharpen my skills in the toughest wrestling state in the country! Grateful to win a PA State Championship from First grade-my Junior year! 1 Corinthians 9:25 #MachineGunMindset #GloryToGod #Patience #GTAP," he wrote.

Bo Bassett on being inspired by Spencer Lee

In an interview with Flo-wrestling, Bo Bassett spoke about being inspired by Spencer Lee. With multiple rumors surrounding his college commitment, Bassett revealed that one of the reasons he chose the Iowa Hawkeyes is because of its inspiration.

The American wrestler revealed he was truly inspired by Spencer Lee's dedication and commitment to the sport. Furthermore, sharing the same area and club gave him the motivation that he would be able to compete against some of the best wrestlers in the world.

"The definition of Spencer Lee in high school that dude was locked in, he did everything hard, he trained the right way, he lived the right way and it was a great role model for me and to see someone in my area from the same Club doing what he did I knew that it was possible and honestly I feel like he lit that spark inside of me I touched the world championship medal before I ever won one um and that was Spencer Lees and I never really forgot that,"he said.

He also credited Spencer Lee for igniting the spark of competitiveness and a never-give-up attitude.

