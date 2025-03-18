High School sophomore and wrestling prospect Bo Basset sent out a message of support to Spencer Lee, the silver medalist at the Paris Olympics in 2024. The 18-year-old Basset has had a bright start to his wrestling career and is widely regarded as one of the most exciting prospects in professional wrestling today. He hails from Pennsylvania and recently managed to grab his second PIAA State Wrestling Championship, adding to his impressive list of milestones.

Ad

Bo Basset announced his commitment to the University of Iowa last month, and the decision looks to have been partly influenced by Spencer Lee's legendary career for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Lee recently shared a few glimpses of his current life in an Instagram post. Lee captioned the post with:

"Life lately. Looking forward to what’s next! Don’t worry @01096taku took it easy on me 😂."

Ad

Trending

The two-time PIAA State Wrestling Champion commented on the post with an enthusiastic message of support for Lee and the Hawkeyes. He wrote:

"Let’s go Spencer!! Go Hawks!!"

Still taken from Lee's Instagram (Source: @spencerlee365/Instagram)

Lee's post can be found below where he shared a few glimpses of his life at the moment.

Ad

Ad

Spencer Lee last competed at the 2025 Zagreb Open, where he won a gold medal in the 57 kg category. This comes after his silver medal achievement at the Paris Olympics in 2024, adding to an impressive medal haul so far. Seen as a Hawkeyes legend, Lee will provide great inspiration for Bo Basset as he kicks off his career in Iowa.

Bo Basset's college decision gathered over 30,000 viewers on livestream

Bo Basset announced his college commitment on a livestream last month, to which around 34,000 people tuned in. Basset, from Pennsylvania, is one of wrestling's hottest prospects at the moment and recently won his second NCAA State Wrestling Championship. He is also a three-time Iron Man Champion, and three-time Super 32 champion, and has an undefeated high school record.

Ad

Basset shared his decision to commit to the University of Iowa in a livestream. Here's what he had to say about the decision (as quoted by FloWrestling's Andy Hamilton):

"I know I'm from Pennsylvania, but I'm excited to feel that Iowa love. I know if you're from Iowa, you know Iowa wrestling. I'm pretty excited to come out in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first time and hopefully create a legacy that lasts forever."

Basset's decision to commit to Iowa came after a long and stringent process, where he narrowed down options from 80 college programs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback