Bo Bassett’s girlfriend, Ayda Dorian, recently shared her reaction as Bassett secured his second state title at the 2025 PIAA State Wrestling Championship. The emerging wrestling talent expressed his appreciation and gratitude to God, family and teammates after winning the title.

Bassett and his girlfriend, Ayda Dorian, recently celebrated their anniversary on February 25. After his win, Dorian shared her appreciative reaction through her Instagram story post, writing:

“soooo proud 💛”

Screenshot of Ayda Dorian's Instagram Story Post | Credits: IG/aydalynndorian

Bassett has also announced his commitment to the University of Iowa and will represent the Iowa Hawkeyes for his NCAA career. His decision to join the Iowa wrestling program was partially influenced by the three-time NCAA champion for the University of Iowa, Spencer Lee. Lee is the winner of two Dan Hodge Trophies and has also been awarded the James E. Sullivan Award.

By winning the second consecutive Class 2A title, Bassett has been steadfast in maintaining his dominance in high school wrestling. He remained undefeated in the season with a score of 52-0. He is an eight-time PAW champion.

In 2022, he was the Ironman Champion and Super-32 champion. In 2021, he was the U17 World Champion. Bo Bassett captured the third spot in the U20 World Wrestling Championships in 2024 in the 65 kg weight category. At the U20 Pan American Championships, he secured the top spot.

Bo Bassett shares his thoughts on the role of social media in his journey

Bo Bassett attends Bishop McCort High School, Pennsylvania and has been undefeated in his wrestling career so far. He will join the Iowa wrestling program and is the top recruit in the class of 2026. During his appearance in “The Bader Show,” the rising wrestler discussed his thoughts on engaging in social media and his outlook of the platform. He said [1:22 onwards]:

“I was in middle school when I started it. So, I've been doing it for a while now and just wanting to get my name out there, wanting to get wrestling out there and that's really what it's been about. I love doing that, it's kind of like my passion on the side and honestly, I think it makes me closer to the sport.”

Bassett continued:

“What I post online is I want to help people out. I want to make people better, I want to inspire, make wrestling a better place, and I'm intentional about what we post and when we do it... I've been doing it through social media, and it's been fun.”

The high school wrestling star wants to raise awareness for the sport and aid individuals. Furthermore, he also mentioned that sharing his wrestling journey deepens his connection with the sport.

