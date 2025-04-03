Bo Bassett is the number one recruit of the class of 2026. His training ethic backs him up and shows why he is one of the best in his league. Bassett committed to the Iowa Hawkeye Wrestling, which has always been his dream. Wrestling at the 144-pound weight class, Bassett is one of the talented prospects to win big in the world of wrestling.

Bassett recently committed to the Iowa Wrestling program, and the reason behind it was Spencer Lee. Spencer Lee, Max Murin, and Kaleb Young were the local heroes for Bassett growing up. Even his coach at Young Guns, Jody Strittmatter, was an All-American with Iowa Wrestling.

Bassett’s social media presence is nothing short of inspiring. His training regime and work ethic are an inspiration for young wrestlers. Bo Bassett, in his recent Instagram story, shared his strong feelings about being a champion and how they are not made in one session of workout but in a thousand sessions of workout. In his story, Bassett shared:

Greatness isn’t built in a day, it’s built day after day, rep after rep. Monday to Tuesday, Tuesday to Wednesday. Each session, each drill, each hard-fought practice stacks on the last. Some days you’ll feel unstoppable. Other days you’ll be grinding just to get through. But consistency beats intensity when intensity isn’t consistent. Stack the days, and stay locked in. Champions aren’t made in one workout but in thousands. #MachineGunMindset #PushThePace

Screenshot of the Instagram story of Bo Bassett | Credit: IG/@Bo.Bassett

Bassett is a dedicated wrestler, and his intensity has been consistent. Bo Bassett is a 2021 U-17 Champion, 2024 U20 World Bronze medalist, and a three-time Ironman, Super 32, and Powerade champion. These accolades are a testament to his dedication and intensity.

Bo Bassett and the origin of Machine Gun Mindset

Bo has talked about the Machine gun mindset quite often. It is one of the most used hashtags in his posts. The origin of the Machine gun mindset comes from his father. In his interview with Wrestling Mindset, Bo Bassett talked about the origin of Machine Gun Mindset. he said:

"So, my dad is huge on making analogies and so when we were younger, he would always try to get that mental side, across to us, with different analogies whether its building confidence or whether its being fearless or in this case Machine Gun Mindset which he came up with, just being able to go whole match and take more chances and get more opportunities type deal," Bassett said.

World Championships and NCAA Titles are Bassett’s individual goals, but he has goals that are bigger than just being the best. He wants to be like the heroes he grew up with, someone that young Hawkeye wrestlers can look up to. Talking to Hawk Central, Bassett said:

"I do want to eventually, someday, be one of those guys that the young guys that are future Hawks can say, 'Hey, I want to be like that guy. That's a dream, and that's something we're chasing every day."

Bo Bassett has the dedication, intensity, and grace needed to be a champion. Bassett is one of the best young wrestlers in the nation, and his second state title at the PIAA State Wrestling Championship is one of the many achievements that he has stacked up with all the sessions of training and sacrifices.

