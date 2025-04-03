Bo Bassett drops adorable 3-word message for girlfriend Ayda Dorian as she reminisces about cherished outings

Bo Bassett has reacted to his girlfriend Ayda Dorian's Instagram story, in which she looked back on their outings. The couple has been dating since 2024. He recently posted about their one-year anniversary.

The high school wrestler is widely regarded as the top prospect in the collegiate Class of 2026. Dorian often shows her support for her boyfriend through Instagram, congratulating him on his title victories. She wrote in her latest story:

"Missin uuuuu"

Bassett reshared the image, a collage of their moments together, on his story, writing:

"Miss you more @aydalynndorian"

Still taken from Bo Bassett's Instagram (Source: @bo.bassett/Instagram)

Bo Bassett will be attending the University of Iowa to kickstart his college-level wrestling career. His arrival in 2026 is highly anticipated as he aims to build on his high school success.

Bo Bassett opens up on Wyatt Hendrickson's strategy that won him the NCAA title

Wyatt Hendrickson defeated Olympian Gable Steveson at the NCAA Championships - Source: Getty

Bo Bassett has made his feelings known about Wyatt Hendrickson's strategy that won him the NCAA Championship over Olympic champion Gable Steveson. In a discussion on the Wrestling Mindset podcast, Bassett had this to say about Hendrickson (1:44 onward):

"Wyatt Hendrickson is one of the coolest dudes I’ve ever met in the wrestling community, he’s an awesome person. I met him on a visit to Oklahoma State and then I’ve known him cause I was training at the OTC for a while and he went to Air Force right, so I made a connection there."

The two-time PIAA State champion continued by saying that Hendrickson's belief in himself got him the victory:

"He believed in himself and when you believe, man, anything can happen. He had that confidence and again wrestling is a sport where anything can happen. He was in deep first 20 seconds or so, and then Wyatt found that funk and scramble, you know, the heavyweights put on a show with some action."

Hendrickson recently managed to grab the Dan Hodge Trophy for 2025, an award which is presented to the best college wrestler in the country. He won it over the likes of Penn State's Carter Starocci and Mitchell Mesenbrink.

Bo Bassett will represent the University of Iowa in 2026, and will look to make his NCAA debut. He is also a three-time Ironman champion, and won the bronze medal at the 2024 U20 World Wrestling Championships.

