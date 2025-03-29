Bo Bassett shares sneak peek from latest outing with girlfriend Ayda Dorian

High School wrestling sensation Bo Bassett took to social media to share an adorable moment with his girlfriend, Ayda Dorian. Bassett is an exciting wrestling prospect and recently announced his college commitment to Iowa University. He is a two time PIAA State Champion and has an incredible record at the high school level with 111 wins and 0 defeats.

Bassett and Dorian recently celebrated their first year anniversary, with Basset sharing a few glimpses of their relationship together on social media. In a recent story shared by Dorian, the American wrestler can be seen sitting opposite her in what looked to be a glimpse of their most recent outing. The picture can be seen below:

Still taken from Bo Bassett's Instagram (Source: @bo.bassett/Instagram)

Dorian has been vocal with her support for his wrestling career, often sharing her support on her Instagram.

Bassett has already accomplished a great amount at the start of his career, being named the Ironman Champion three times, along with winning the Super32 Championship. Bassett has also won the 2021 U17 World Championship and the Cadet Wrestling Championship.

Bo Bassett reveals his wrestling idol

Spencer Lee at the Paris Olympics, 2024 - (Image via Getty)

Bo Bassett has revealed that Olympic silver medalist Spencer Lee is his wrestling idol. Spencer Lee attended Iowa State University, where he won three NCAA Championships. Bassett recently announced that he would be representing Iowa as well. The 18-year-old Basset sat down for an interview with Flo Wrestling, where he expressed praise for Lee.

In the interview, Bassett said:

"I got to go Spencer Lee. That's my guy. I've looked up to him since I was young. There's a picture where I am maybe 12 years old, maybe younger, probably like 10, 11. And he was a senior, junior-senior in high school. And we trained for those years in the young guns room. And he's a great role model then. He's still obviously a great role model. I got to wrestle with him on the visit," Bo Bassett via FLO Wrestling.

Lee has also won the Dan Hodge Trophy twice while representing Iowa State. Lee is clearly a big inspiration for Bassett, who announced his commitment to Iowa in an online livestream that was attended by around 34,000 people. In the livestream, he made his thoughts clear on the decision (as quoted by Flo Wrestling's Andy Hamilton) :

"I know I'm from Pennsylvania, but I'm excited to feel that Iowa love. I know if you're from Iowa, you know Iowa wrestling. I'm pretty excited to come out in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first time and hopefully create a legacy that lasts forever."

Bassett is set to represent Iowa State in the 2026 NCAA season. He is currently a high school junior at Bishop McCort Catholic Academy in Pennsylvania.

