Bo Bassett pens 5-word reaction to Hawkeye Wrestling academy’s note after guest coaching visit

Bo Bassett, the top recruit of the class of 2026, recently visited the Hawkeye Wrestling Academy. He had a training session with young wrestlers, inspiring and motivating them.

Bassett has committed to Iowa wrestling and aspires to be the next Hawkeyes wrestling icon. Hawkeye Wrestling Academy, in their latest social media post, thanked Bassett for visiting the young wrestlers and having a positive impact on them.

The pound-for-pound wrestler is on the right trajectory by establishing a dominant career. Bassett secured a dominating 15-4 win over his opponent Hudson Hohman with a fall in 1 minute and 52 seconds, thus winning the 2025 PIAA State Wrestling Championship.

Bo Bassett recently visited Hawkeye Wrestling Academy, inspiring young wrestlers by sharing his wisdom. His brother Keegan Bassett, a wrestler himself, accompanied him to the academy. The recent Instagram post by @hawkeyewrestlingacademy was all about appreciating Bassett for his impactful visit to the academy.

Bassett had a five-word reaction of gratitude, as he wrote in the comments:

Thank you guys!!!!! Go Hawks!!

Bo Bassett has announced his commitment to Iowa Wrestling on Flo Wrestling in an event that garnered 40,000 viewers.

Bo Bassett on making a debut with Iowa Wrestling and future goals

Bo Bassett will be making his debut with the Hawkeyes in 2026. Excited to wrestle for Iowa, Bassett has much larger goals. He wants to put Iowa at the top and contribute to winning titles for the team. The love and support he has felt at Iowa inspires him to put in more work.

Talking to the Des Moines Register, he said:

"It makes me want to work so much harder to put on a show for those guys, I can't even imagine that first runout in Carver-Hawkeye (Arena), but I'm excited for it. I think about it a lot."

While the NCAA Championships and World Championships are his individual goals at the moment, there are much larger goals that he wants to achieve. Apart from the individual achievements, he wants to be an inspiration and a wrestling icon to the young wrestlers.

Talking about positively influencing the young wrestlers, he said:

"I do want to eventually, someday, be one of those guys that the young guys that are future Hawks can say, 'Hey, I want to be like that guy. That's a dream, and that's something we're chasing every day."

The three-time Ironman champion and Super 32 champion was crowned PIAA State Wrestling Champion for the second time.

