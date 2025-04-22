Bo Bassett reacts to Massoma Endene’s transfer announcement to Iowa Wrestling

Bo Bassett shared Massoma Endene’s post about the latter's transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes Wrestling Program. Bassett holds an undefeated record of 110-0 in high school competitions and won the U17 World Championship in 2021 and the U20 World Bronze Medal in 2024. He made his college wrestling commitment to Iowa Wrestling in February 2025.

Three-time Division III national champion Endene announced his transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes from Wartburg College on his Instagram page. Bassett, who has 194k followers on Instagram, shared Endene’s post as his story and dropped his reaction.

"BOOM!!!!!!!!" he wrote.

"It's Mo Time," Bassett added.

Screenshot of Bo Bassett's Instagram story (image via IG/bo.bassett)

In addition to Endene, the Iowa wrestling program added Dean Peterson (125 lbs), Jordan Williams (149 lbs), and Nassir Bailey (133 lbs) through the transfer portal.

Following Stephen Buchanan’s NCAA Wrestling title at 197 lbs, Endene is an important addition to the team. The Hawkeyes won the National Tournament in 2021, defeating Penn State by a score of 129. But with an 81-point score this season, the Hawkeyes came in fourth place after Penn State, Nebraska, and Oklahoma State.

"I'm excited to feel that Iowa love" - Bo Bassett

Bo Bassett had an impressive career before college and is the No. 1-ranked recruit in the Class of 2026. Bassett, who chose the Iowa Hawkeyes over Penn State, Oklahoma State, and Virginia Tech, announced his commitment in an interview with FloWrestling after his team won the PIAA Class 2A Team Championships.

"It wasn't an easy decision, but I think it was the right decision... You get what you earn, so I'm excited to be a Hawk. I know I'm from Pennsylvania, but I'm excited to feel that Iowa love. I know if you're from Iowa, you know Iowa wrestling. Pretty excited to come out in Carver-Hawkeye Arena for the first time and hopefully create a legacy that lasts forever," Bassett said.

“I’ve always wanted to be an Iowa Hawkeye. That is something I haven’t forgotten since I was six years old, when I started wrestling. Iowa was always my favorite team, and I don’t know why. I just love the way they wrestle. They are very similar to the McCort room,” he added.

Bo Bassett is a two-time PIAA State Champion. In 2023, he was named the Super 32 Champion and is a three-time Ironman Champion. Bassett is expected to spend four to five years with the Hawkeyes team.

