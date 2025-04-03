Bo Bassett makes feelings known on USA Wrestling's collaboration with prominent wrestling apparel brand

The highly regarded high school wrestler Bo Bassett has recently shared his thoughts regarding the new RUDIS Wrestling gear collection. Through his Instagram story, the promising wrestler shared his appreciation for the brand's new collection.

Bo Bassett is the No.1 overall recruit in the class of 2026 and has announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling program. He aims to continue his academic and athletic career with the University of Iowa. Through his Instagram story, the notable wrestler of Bishop McCort Catholic, Pennsylvania, expressed his thoughts on RUDIS Wrestling's new sports gear collection in collaboration with USA Wrestling. He wrote:

“Rudis+USA = Domination”

“The new @the_rudis gear is Next level! 🇺🇸 @usawrestling”

Screenshot of Bo Bassett's Instagram story | Credits: IG/bo.bassett

Bassett decided to join the Iowa wrestling program after taking inspiration from Spencer Lee, the 2024 Olympic silver medalist who represented Iowa University and won three NCAA Division I national championships. Lee also won the James E. Sullivan Award and the Dan Hodge Trophy two times.

The rising wrestler, Bo Bassett, is a two-time PIAA State Champion and a 2021 U17 World Champion. In 2022, he was named the Super 32 champion and is a three-time Ironman champion. Last year, in the U20 World Championships, he won the bronze medal.

Bo Bassett reflects on navigating responsibilities with his endorsement deals

Bo Bassett is a well-known name in the high school wrestling program, and he has earned numerous accolades throughout his impressive wrestling career. The wrestler also has an impressive social media following and holds multiple Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals.

During his appearance in "BASCHAMANIA: The Podcast" in June 2024, he shared his perspectives on managing this side of his career and how he values every lucrative opportunity that is presented to him.

Bassett adds,

"I think it's amazing opportunities that I've been given, as far as endorsements partnering up with people is huge and I think that you know it's a lot of responsibility but I think that's great to do that at a young age teaches you a lot right you're gonna have a lot of responsibility later in life. Have a lot of help my family helps me a ton," he shared [14:56 onwards]

In March 2025, he was announced as a member of the PHAN-X event, which took place between the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championship playoff sessions. He attended the event, which featured autograph signing and wrestling clinics alongside many wrestling personalities.

