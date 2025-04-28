Bo Bassett makes his feelings known as brother Keegan achieves major wrestling milestone

Bo Bassett is overjoyed for his younger brother Keegan Bassett. The young wrestler has been roped into the American squad for the upcoming Under-17 World Championships.

The Iowa Hawkeye wrestler is extremely excited about this news and expressed his joy over Keegan's selection. While interacting with the media, the young wrestler expressed pride his brother's selection.

"I don't how to say, words can't explain this feeling. Proudest in the world, am proud of him," said Bassett.

Bassett also uploaded a status on his Instagram story, where he wrote,

"So, So, So, Proud of You, @keegan.bassett"

Screengrab of Bo Bassett's post about his brother's selection in the Under 17 section [Image Source : Bo Bassett's Instagram]

Meanwhile, Bo Bassett looks forward to his collegiate debut with the Iowa Hawkeyes. In his conversation with Emma McKown for the magazine Des Moines Register, Bassett said,

"It makes me want to work so much harder to put on a show for those guys. I can't even imagine that first runout in Carver-Hawkeye (Arena), but I'm excited for it. I think about it a lot. I do want to eventually, someday, be one of those guys that the young guys that are future Hawks can say, 'Hey, I want to be like that guy.' "

Bo's brother Keegan Bassett will now represent the USA in the upcoming U17 World Championships in the light flyweight category [45-47 kg. category] wrestling. Bo Bassett had represented Team USA at the World Under-20 Wrestling Championships in 2024.

Bo Bassett shares his feelings about joining Iowa Hawkeyes

Bo Bassett about his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes [Image Source : Bo Bassett's Instagram]

Bo Bassett recently opened up about joining the Iowa Hawkeyes as a wrestler. The 19-year-old athlete had previously made it to the U20 World Championship team for the USA.

In his conversation with Pennlive.com, the wrestler mentioned,

“The style I wrestle is part of the Iowa style, I feel like, and I think I can only add to that. Iowa is an incredible, incredible program and the only thing I want to do is make it better." (pennlive.com)

Bassett also revealed that the Iowa Hawkeyes had been one of his favorite wrestling teams since childhood. This was because he loved their wrestling style and found it similar to the McCort wrestling room. He also mentioned that spending time with the Almighty has helped him learn more about himself, and he remains focused on achieving his primary goals.

