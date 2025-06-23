Bo Bassett makes shocking decision to re-enter college recruitment months after commitment to Iowa Hawkeyes

Bo Bassett announced his decision to re-enter college recruitment months after his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes in February 2025. The 18-year-old wrestler's decision to decommit from the University of Iowa shocked fans and wrestling enthusiasts who expressed their thoughts about the shocking development on social media.

The American athlete shared that he had taken this hard decision after a lot of discussions and prayers with his family. According to Bo Bassett, the Iowa Hawkeyes' wrestling program was not the right fit for him as an individual, wrestler, or in his journey with his faith. He expressed his gratitude for receiving the opportunity and shared that it was important for him to make the right decision as his future depends on it.

"After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa. This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be," he wrote.

Furthermore, Bo Bassett thanked his fans for their incredible support throughout his career and hoped to continue to put forward amazing performances in the future.

"This is a huge decision in my life and it has to be the right one. I would like to thank all of the Iowa fans who have supported me. You have been amazing and I am grateful for the support you showed me. I have opened up my recruitment," he added.

At the end of his detalied note, Bo Bassett quoted a Bibe verse:

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.-Jeremiah 29:11."

Bo Bassett opens up about rumors of receiving massive NIL opportunities as a college wrestler

Bo Bassett opened up about the rumors of receiving huge deals via the NIL after he announced his college commitment in February 2025. The American wrestler shared that he had heard a lot of different things from people however, they were far from the truth.

Bassett admitted that he had received offers however, they were very comparable to each other.

"I've been hearing a ton of different things at school, at practice, at home. It's kind of crazy, it's laughable, to be honest. But I can tell you that obviously, NIL is a piece of it but I'm more focused on the wrestling right, I want to be able to achieve all my goals and do this and that but I can tell you that all the offers have been very comparable," he said.

Bo Bassett expressed that he will be focussing on improving his performance so that he becomes successful in acheieving his goals.

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More