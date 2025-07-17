Fargo National Championships 2025 Final Results: Bo Bassett dominates 144lbs category to win title 

The Junior Freestyle competition at the 2025 Fargo National Championships came to an end on July 16, featuring a series of terrific showdowns and stellar wins. This final featured 15 weight classes with a lineup of star-studded wrestlers, including Bo Bassett, Dreshaun Ross, Melvin Miller, and more.

Ad

Ahead of the finals, 2000 wrestlers across all the categories were vying for a spot to compete in the finals; however, two of them were selected for the ultimate finals, and eventually one claimed the champion's title at the Fargo National Championships. From 100 lbs to 144 lbs to 190 lbs, the competition organized 15 weight categories.

The 144 lbs category saw Bassett dominate the fight with his opponent with his staunch skills and eventually secure the title. Along with this, Miller proved his billing at 165 lbs, where he trounced Sullivan Ramos to nab the champion's title. Several wrestlers representing multiple cities gave their best to clinch the top spot, among whom some succeeded and some had to bear an upsetting loss.

Ad

Trending

The result for the Junior Fargo National Championships 2025 has been released; let's have a look at the remarkable performances of the wrestlers.

Results of the 2025 Fargo National Championships Finals

Here are the results of the 2025 Fargo National Championships Finals, where a bunch of wrestlers locked horns with each other to lift the champion title.

100 lbs

In the clash between Nathan Schuman, representing Pennsylvania, and Onofre Gonzales, from Colorado, the former claimed the title of the 100 lbs by a technical fall. (13-0, 3:30)

Ad

106 lbs

Turner Ross and Cason Craft, both from Oklahoma, locked horns with each other in the 106 lbs category, which resulted in Ross nabbing the title by criteria. (Dec 6-6).

113lbs

Rylan Seacrist from Ohio wrestled against Justin Farnsworth, representing Pennsylvania, and delivered a notable performance, claiming the win by decision. (Dec 6-1).

120lbs

In the showdown between Rocklin Zinkin, representing California, and Cameron Sontz, competing for New Zealand, the former grabbed the win by technical fall. (TF 11-0, 1:43).

Ad

126lbs

Antonio Mills from Georgia overwhelmed the Illinois wrestler, Nicholas Garcia, in the 126 lbs division by decision. (Dec 10-8).

132lbs

The 132 lb category witnessed Mosses Mendoza from California dominate Isaiah Cortez. The former won by decision (Dec 6-6).

138lbs

Jordyn Raney from Kentucky proved his dominance in the 138 lbs category by besting Kellen Wolbert from Wisconsin by decision (Dec 19-14).

144lbs

Bo Bassett showcased his dominance over Clinton Shepherd at 144 lbs by fall (F 1:23).

Ad

150lbs

This category witnessed Logan W. Paradice get the better of Dallas Russell, both from Georgia, by fall (F 5:07).

157lbs

Davis Gleason from Missouri defeated Wyatt Medlin from Illinois in the 157 lb category by a decision of 10-6.

165lbs

In the terrific showdown between Melvin Miller from Pennsylvania and Sullivan Ramos from Wisconsin, the former clinched the win by a technical fall of 13-2, 4:54.

175lbs

Nicholas Singer from Pennsylvania solidified his place in this category by defeating Mason Ontiveros from California by technical fall of 10-0, 2:06.

Ad

190lbs

The 190 lbs category clash was between Kentucky's Lucas Ricketts and Minnesota's Jarrett Wadsen, where Ricketts won by decision of 5-5.

215lbs

The clash between Nebraska's Cade Ziola and Ohio's Michael Boyle witnessed a notable performance from Ziola, who won by technical fall of 15-5, 5:18.

285lbs

Dreshaun Ross and Coby Merrill locked horns with each other in the 285 lbs category, where Ross overwhelmed Merrill by decision, 3-2.

Fargo National Championships

Team Scores

After the exceptional performances by the wrestlers for their respective teams in their respective categories, here are the top 10 team scores of the Fargo National Championships 2025.

Pennsylvania – 221 California – 160 Illinois – 134 Wisconsin – 75 Georgia – 72 Ohio – 68 Florida – 67 Iowa – 66 Minnesota – 63 Oklahoma – 60

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More