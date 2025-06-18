Bo Bassett, Wyatt Hendrickson and other wrestlers react as Class of 2027 top recruit lists Penn State, Iowa among final nine schools

Wrestling talents Bo Bassett, Wyatt Hendrickson, and Jax Forest, along with others, shared their thoughts after Melvin Miller recently disclosed his final college picks, which include nine schools, including Penn State and Iowa. The top recruit of the 2027 class recently concluded his sophomore year at Bishop McCort High School.

Melvin Miller is teammates with Bo Bassett, who had announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes, and Jax Forest, who committed to the Oklahoma State Wrestling. Miller concluded his U20 World Team Trials challenge tournament journey with a second-place finish. In the 2024 Fargo Tournament, he clinched the top spot in the 157lb category.

Through his recent Instagram post, the young wrestler revealed his top nine college picks. He mentioned:

"I am focused, driven and know exactly what I want & what I am looking for. Top Nine 🔥 NC State 🔥 Penn State 🔥 Nebraska 🔥 Michigan 🔥 Oklahoma State 🔥 Pitt 🔥 Iowa 🔥 Missouri 🔥 Arizona State."

His Instagram post attracted responses from multiple wrestling stars, including notable athlete Bo Bassett, who added:

"Listen to your heart ❤️"

Wyatt Hendrickson, the 2025 NCAA Champion in the heavyweight category and 2025 Pan American Championship gold medalist, expressed his views, mentioning:

"Go pokes"

2025 Pan American Championships gold medalist and 2025 US National Championships in the 61 kg category, Jax Forest, mentioned:

"go where they have some spicy hot sauce"

In another comment, he wrote:

"hey mel"

Bo Bassett's younger brother Keegan, who won the U17 US Open title in the 45kg category, added:

"Oh shoot it’s a rat 🐀"

Landon Robideau, the three-time Minnesota state champion, added:

"Yessir 🤠"

Zach Ryder, a junior world champion and promising collegiate wrestler who has committed to Oklahoma State, shared:

"Yeehaw🤠"

Melvin Miller's Instagram post featuring athletes' comments

In 2024, Melvin Miller won the notable Powerade tournament after defeating Delbarton's Alessio Perentin in the final round.

Bo Bassett reflects on his performance at the 2025 World Team Trials

At the 2025 World Team Trials, Bo Bassett lost to Lehigh's Luke Stanich at the 65 kg category. Following the result, he shared a post on Instagram on June 5, 2025, reflecting on his performance.

"After scrapping in the Challenge bracket, I lost 2 matches to 1, in the finals. Much respect to Luke Stanich, Lehigh and their coaches. Best of luck at Worlds, go bring it home. I love this sport. I love the battles. I love the wins and the losses. Grateful for every opportunity to compete, learn, and grow. To my coaches, teammates, family, supporters — thank you," he wrote in the caption.

Bassett is a two-time PIAA State Champion and 2021 U17 World Champion.

