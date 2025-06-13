Bo Bassett reacts to joining hands with Jordan Burroughs’ Academy for upcoming Summer Camp

Bo Bassett recently shared his thoughts about joining a summer camp with Jordan Burroughs. The former Olympic champion is conducting a summer camp under the banner of his NGO 'All I See is Gold'.

Bassett shared a poster of the camp, which shall be organized from June 21 to August 3 at various places in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, on his latest Instagram story. The former junior world champion also expressed his excitement in his Instagram story.

Bassett captioned the post as,

"Very excited to be doing some sessions at the 'All I see is Gold' Academy"

Screengrab of Bo Bassett's latest Instagram story [Image Source : Bo Bassett's Instagram]

Previously, Bassett lost the trials held for the U20 World Championships. However, the teenage wrestler is far from disappointed. In a long, heartfelt Instagram post, Bassett wrote,

"U20 WTT- Blessed for my Six Battles. After scrapping in the Challenge bracket, I lost 2 matches to 1, in the finals. Much respect to Luke Stanich, Lehigh and their coaches. Best of luck at Worlds, go bring it home 🇺🇸 I love this sport. I love the battles. I love the wins and the losses. Grateful for every opportunity to compete, learn, and grow."

Bo Bassett had won the gold medal at the U17 World Championships in 2021. He also won a bronze medal for the USA at the U20 World Championships held last year.

Bo Bassett opens up about his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes

Bo Bassett talks about his commitment to Iowa Hawkeyes' wrestling team [Image Source : Bo Bassett's Instagram]

Bo Bassett once talked about his decision to commit to the wrestling team of the Iowa University, i.e. the Iowa Hawkeyes. In his interview with FloWrestling, the 18-year-old former junior world champion mentioned,

“I’ve always wanted to be an Iowa Hawkeye. That is something I didn’t forget since I was six years old when I started wrestling. Iowa was always my favorite team, and I don’t know why. I just love the way they wrestle. They are very similar to the McCort room.”

In another interview for the UFC website in 2023, Bassett had expressed his desire to play for the USA at the Olympics at least once. In his words,

"My goal is to obviously go to college and get my degree. I also have the goal to win four NCAA titles. I think 2028 would be my best year, maybe 2032 Olympic cycle and transition into fighting."

Bo Bassett will be joining the Iowa Hawkeyes next year, i.e. in the 2026 season. Michael Mocco, i.e. the son of former national champion Steve Mocco, will be joining alongside him.

