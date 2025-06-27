“Tough to compete with”- Bo Bassett’s Nebraska option faces NIL challenge as NCAA champion Ridge Lovett weighs in on funding

Talented wrestler, Bo Bassett, has decommitted from the University of Iowa and has set his eyes on the top three wrestling programs, including Nebraska. The 2025 NCAA Champion, Ridge Lovett, of the University of Nebraska, recently shared his thoughts on Bassett's NIL challenge and its funding structure.

Ad

Bo Bassett is a prominent senior at Pennsylvania's Bishop McCort High School and is the top recruit in the class of 2026. He is a two-time PIAA State Champion, three-time Ironman Champion, and 2021 U17 World Champion. At the 2025 US Open Wrestling Championship, he clinched the third position in the 65kg category. Apart from these accolades, he has also clinched a bronze medal from the U20 World Championship.

Ridge Lovett of the University of Nebraska is a two-time Big Ten Champion in the 149-pound category. He and his teammate, Antrell Taylor, clinched Nebraska’s first individual national championships since legend Jordan Burroughs in 2011. The three-time All-American wrestler recently appeared in an episode of '93.7 The Ticket' and shared his thoughts on NIL structure and Bo Bassett. He said:

Ad

Trending

"We do fine in the NIL department at the University of Nebraska but there's a few schools that it's just tough to compete with over there with Iowa, Penn State, and Oklahoma State just the bags that they're giving these kids is really kind of crazy. I see the huge numbers that we're hearing right now." He shared [4:23 onwards]

Ad

He continued,

"I just don't think it's sustainable for especially in the wrestling world, wrestling being a non-revenue sport not bringing in the money that football and those other sports are bringing in basketball, volleyball at the University of Nebraska and I don't know how these numbers are going to be sustainable. I've been seeing a lot of stuff on social media about it lately but we're gonna see. Landing Bassett would be huge, and I see him making more NIL in the traditional sense."

Ad

Ad

In 2022, Bo Bassett was named the Super 32 Champion.

Bo Bassett has become a member of the Titan Mercury Wrestling Club

Through their official Instagram post, the Titan Mercury Wrestling Club has confirmed the addition of Bo Bassett. At the club, the young wrestler will train under the youth head coach, Jordin Humphrey, and the head coach, Royce Alger.

The decorated club was founded in 2012 and has been supporting the elite wrestlers in their Olympic and World Championship journeys. The club has also sponsored athletes who have achieved prominent accolades on the international stage.

Ad

Some of the elite wrestlers, who have received training from Titan Mercury Wrestling Club, are Olympic gold medalist David Taylor, four-time World Champion Kyle Dake, and 2024 Paris Olympic medalist Amit Elor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More