Bo Bassett finds support in Spencer Lee, Jax Forrest, and Wyatt Hendrickson as he shares shocking update about collegiate career

Bo Bassett recently shocked the wrestling world as he announced that he had decided to decommit from the University of Iowa for his upcoming collegiate career. As the youngster shared the news, fellow wrestlers Spencer Lee, Jax Forrest, and Wyatt Hendrickson were quick to extend their support.

Bassett has been touted as one of the most promising talents on Team USA. The 18-year-old has gone undefeated in his high school career and is the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2026. The American boasts an impressive resume, having won an U17 World Championships gold and an U20 World Championships bronze.

Bassett committed to Iowa in February earlier this year, but recently rescinded his commitment. Announcing the news on Instagram, he wrote,

“After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I've decided to decommit from the University of Iowa. This wasn't easy, but I believe it's not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I'm grateful for the opportunity, and I'll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be. This is a huge decision in my life and it has to be the right one. I would like to thank all of the lowa fans who have supported me. You have been amazing and I am grateful for the support you showed me. I have opened up my recruitment.”

As Bo Bassett shared this shocking update, he found support from his fellow wrestlers.

“Praying for you bro, find your place,” Jax Forrest commented.

“God's plan,” added Wyatt Hendrickson.

“Good luck brother,” Spencer Lee wrote.

Via @bo.bassett on Instagram

Bassett hails from Pennsylvania, and with the University of Iowa off the table, fans will be curious to see if the youngster commits to PSU for his collegiate career.

Bo Bassett joins Titan Mercury Wrestling Club

Bo Bassett is set to join the Titan Mercury Wrestling Club for the next leg of his wrestling journey. The news was announced on the Club's official Instagram account earlier this month. At TMWC, Bassett will train under head coach Royce Alger and youth head coach Jordin Humphrey.

The club, founded in 2012, has a legacy of greatness as they prepare Team USA’s wrestlers to dominate at the world's biggest stages, including the World Championships and the Olympic Games. Notable athletes who have trained at the Titan Mercury Wrestling Club include three-time World Champion and Olympic gold medalist David Taylor, two-time Olympic silver-medalist Kyle Snyder and four-time World Champion Kyle Dake.

For his part, Bo Bassett has been a gold-medalist at the U17 World Championships but he failed to qualify for the 2025 U20 World Championships after losing to Luke Stanich in the finals of the world team trials.

