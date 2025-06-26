After decommitment from Iowa Wrestling, Bo Bassett teaches upcoming generation at Jordan Burroughs’ camp

Bo Bassett recently extended gratitude for the opportunity to teach young wrestlers at Jordan Burroughs' camp. The wrestler recently announced his decision to re-enter college after parting ways with Iowa wrestling.

Ad

Bassett was last seen on the mat during the Final X, where he lost to Penn State's Blaze in the 65kg category. Shortly after this, he announced his shocking decision to decommit from Iowa after five months of association with the university. He joined the team in February 2025 and has now re-entered the recruitment portal, thanking Iowa for the opportunity.

Days after this announcement, Bassett opened up about teaching the young wrestlers at Jordan Burrough's 'All I See Is Gold Camp." He expressed gratitude for the opportunity by uploading a glimpse of the camp and penning a short message on his Instagram story that read:

Ad

Trending

"So Blessed to get an opportunity to teach at Jordan Burroughs All I see is Gold Camp. It was great to work with so many amazing young studs. #MachineGunMindset #GloryToGod."

Bassett’s Instagram story

A video of the 18-year-old being introduced by Burroughs was also shared on social media. Bassett was then seen interacting with the young wrestlers, making his feelings known about being a part of the camp.

Ad

"Appreciate the introduction. I'm super fired up to be here and excited. It's a blessing. I was just in your shoes not too long ago. I'm going to camps all the time. My dad brought me all over the country. I did a lot of Young Guns camps because that's where I'm from and where I grew up wrestling out in western Pennsylvania about 3 or 4 hours from here, and so it's super cool to be in this position," said Bo Bassett.

Ad

Ad

Bo Bassett shared his statement about decommitting from Iowa wrestling

On June 23, Bo Bassett announced his decision to decommit from the University of Iowa on his social media. He shared a picture of himself and penned a lengthy note in the caption, expressing his thoughts about parting ways with the university.

He revealed that Iowa wasn't the right fit for him as a wrestler and wasn't ideal for his faith journey either. Sharing details about his decision, he wrote:

Ad

"After a lot of prayer and talking with my family, I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Iowa. This wasn’t easy, but I believe it’s not the right fit for me as a wrestler, a person, or for my faith journey. I’m grateful for the opportunity, and I’ll never speak a bad word about their program. This is about finding the place God wants me to be," Bo Bassett wrote.

Ad

Calling this a 'huge' decision, he thanked his fans and followers for their support, writing:

"This is a huge decision in my life and it has to be the right one. I would like to thank all of the Iowa fans who have supported me. You have been amazing and I am grateful for the support you showed me. I have opened up my recruitment," he added.

Ad

Here's a look at the post:

Amid Bo Bassett's decommitment, his brother, Keegan, broke his silence about the claims surrounding the decision of the U17 World Champion's split from Iowa.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More