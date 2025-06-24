Bo Bassett's brother Keegan breaks silence amid claims around reason for No 1 prospect's decommitment from Iowa Hawkeyes

Bo Bassett's brother, Keegan spoke for the first time about the claims surrounding the 18-year-old's decision to decommit from the University of Iowa's wrestling program for his NCAA career. Bassett's decision to re-enter the recruitment portal came off as a shocker to fans who wondered about the reason that ultimately led to the major decision.

While Bo Bassett shared that his decision stemmed after a lot of discussions with his family, he did not speak about the exact reason that led him to opt out of the prgram. Moreover, Bassett shared that he will not speak anything bad the program and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

Amid the major announcement, many wrestling analysts expressed their thoughts about the possible reasons that must have led to Bassett's decision to decommit for the Iowa Haweyes. Keegan Bassett reacted to one such claim from Willie Saylor who goes by matscouts1 on social media. According to Saylor, both Bo Bassett and Melvin Miller wanted to train at the Hawkeye wrestling club however, Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands was not in favor of the decision.

Bo Bassett's brother Keegan reacted to the claim and shared that they did not want to have any special privileges but just wanted facilities that every top program had offered their commits.

"All we wanted is what every other top program has done for their commits. We didn’t want anything special or fancy but simply just what every other college offered to their guys that were committed," he wrote.

Keegan Bassett reacts to the claims

This is a developing article and will be updated soon.

