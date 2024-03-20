NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024: Full list of top seeds in each event

The 2024 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships are all set to commence on Wednesday, 20th March at Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Georgia. With 281 swimmers selected for the NCAA Championship, all eyes will be on Virginia Tech University stars Gretchen Walsh and Alex Walsh who headline the 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, and 100 freestyle events as top seeds.

The two sisters will be absolute favorites to clinch the respective titles after they recorded the fastest times in the ACC Championship's history last month. Alex, who lost 200IM last year to NCAA swimming GOAT Kate Douglass will look to regain the title in her final year.

NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships-Top seeds

TYR Pro Swim Series Knoxville - Alex Walsh in action

#50-meter freestyle

Gretchen Walsh is seeded at the top in 50m freestyle after clocking 20.57 seconds at the US Open last month. It not only stood a meet record but improved her record by 0.2 seconds as well.

#100-meter freestyle

Gretchen Walsh will again be the top seed in the 100 meters at the 2024 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships with a timing of 45.16s, clocked last month at the U.S. Open.

#100-meter fly

The younger Walsh sister, Alex, is the top seed in the 100-meter fly with a timing of 48.25 in the previous appearance.

#100m breaststroke

Mona McSharry of Tennessee is the top seed in the 100m breaststroke at the 2024 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships with a previous best timing of 56.87s.

#100m backstroke

Gretchen Walsh is seeded at the top in 100m backstroke as well after she swam fastest in 48.70 seconds at the US Open. However, she will not swim in the event, making Katherine Berkoff (48.70) the favorite.

#200-meter freestyle

Bella Sims of Florida University has been seeded No. 1 in the 200-meter freestyle at the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 after clocking 1:40:90 at the SEC Championship. It also marked the fastest time in Championship's history in the women's 200m freestyle.

#200-meter backstroke

Sims is the top seed in the 200-meter backstroke as well with a previous best timing of 1:49:04 seconds.

#200m breaststroke

The 200m breaststroke will be headlined by Alex Walsh after she clocked 2:02:24 the last time she swam in the event.

#200-meter fly

Emma Sticklen is the top seed in 200 meters fly NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 with a timing of 2:02:24 200m Individual medley

#200m IM

The 200m individual medley will see Alex Walsh enter as the top seed, and with a timing of 1:51:76, she will be the favorite to win the event.

#200m medley relay

Ohio State is the top seed in the 200m medley relay with a time of 1:33:47.

#200 freestyle relay

Virginia Tech University is seeded at the top in the 200-meter freestyle relay at the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships with a combined timing of 1:23:63.

#400m individual medley

Alex Walsh will be the top seed in the 400m individual medley as well after having clocked 4:00:52 during her previous appearance in the event.

#400m free relay

Virginia University is seeded at the top in the 400m freestyle relay with a timing of 3:07:34.

#400m medley relay

The 400m medley relay will also see Virginia as the top seed with a timing of 3:22:49 seconds.

#500-meter freestyle

The Florida swimmer Bella Sims will be the top seed in the 500-meter freestyle at the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships. She has a timing of 4:32:53 clocked at the SEC Championships.

#800 freestyle relay

Virginia University has one more top seed and will be the absolute favorite to win the 800-meter freestyle relay, having clocked 6:46:28 in their previous meet.

#1650 meter freestyle

The top seed in 1650-meter freestyle at the NCAA women's swimming and diving championships is Abigail McCulloh of Georgia. She will be a favorite after clocking 15:40:96 last month.