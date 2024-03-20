Top 5 swimmers to watch out for at the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships 2024 ft. Alex Walsh and Tori Huske

The 2024 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships are scheduled to be held from March 20, featuring the likes of Alex Walsh and Tori Huske.

The four-day event will be held at the Jack Bauerle Pool in Gabrielsen Natatorium, an Indoor swimming pool in Athens, Georgia, with two hundred and eighty-one athletes, including Olympians and world champions competing against each other.

Here are the five athletes to watch at the 2024 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships.

#1 Olympic medalist Alex Walsh will compete in Individual Medley at the 2024 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships

Alex Walsh poses during the Team USA Paris 2024 Olympic Portrait Shoot at NBC Universal Studios Stage 16 on November 18, 2023, in Los Angeles,

2020 Olympic silver medalist Alex Walsh will compete in women's 200, 400 Individual medley, and 200 breaststroke at the 2024 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships.

At last year's NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships, she secured five titles in 400IM, 400 freestyle relay, 800 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay. In Tokyo, she secured the silver medal in the 200IM, clocking 2:08.65.

#2 Gretchen Walsh will vie to defend her title in the 100m freestyle event

Gretchen Walsh looks on after winning the Women's 100 Meter Butterfly finals at the TYR Pro Swim Series Knoxville at Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Gretchen Walsh secured six medals at the 2023 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships, including 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay and 400 medley relay.

At this year's championships, the University of Virginia swimmer will compete in 50 and 100 freestyle and 100m butterfly.

#3 Torri Huske locks her sights on bagging a gold medal

Torri Huske in an interview after winning the Women's 50 Meter Freestyle Final on Day 3 of the TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont at FMC Natatorium on March 08, 2024 in Westmont, Illinois.

Torri Huske executed an exceptional performance at last year's championships by securing six medals.

However, the Stanford University swimmer did not achieve any gold medals. She secured silver medals in 100 freestyle, 200 IM, 200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay, and 800 freestyle relay.

Huske has set her eyes on bagging a gold medal at the 2024 NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships.

#2 Katherine Berkoff will contend at the NCAA Women's Swimming & Diving Championships to secure her third 100-backstroke gold medal

Katharine Berkoff prepares for the Women's 100 Meter Backstroke finals at the TYR Pro Swim Series Knoxville at Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tennessee

Katherin Berkoff secured gold medals at the 2021 and 2022 Championships in the 100m backstroke after clocking impressive times of 49.74 and 48.74 seconds, respectively.

However, the North Carolina State University swimmer had to settle in second place at the 2023 Championships behind Gretchen Walsh, after recording 49.13 seconds. She also secured silver medals in the 200-medley relay and 400-medley relay.

In Athens this year, she looks forward to competing in three events.

#1 Aimee Canny will strive to defend the title in the 800 freestyle relay and 400 medley relay

The South African swimmer, who committed to representing the University of Virginia in 2021, secured two gold medals at the 2023 NCAA Swimming Championships in the 800 freestyle relay and 400 medley relay.

She also secured a bronze medal in the women's 200 freestyle after registering 1:42.50. At the Jack Bauerle Pool, she will compete to defend her titles in the 800 freestyle relay and 400 medley relay. She will also be seen facing Alex Walsh in the 200 breaststroke event.