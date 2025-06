New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships 2025 : Schedule, order of events, where and how to watch

The 2025 New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships are right around the corner. The competition is scheduled to take place between June 19 and 22 in Franklin Field, Philadelphia, and will feature a host of the nation's youngest stars facing off against each other.

The biggest name on the field over the next few days will be Quincy Wilson. The 17-year-old sprinting phenom already has an Olympic gold medal and multiple age-group records to his name, and he'll be hungry to add to this list. Wilson enters the competition as the defending champion in the 400m, and he remains a strong favorite for the win.

Another exciting name in the 400m boys event at the New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships will be Wilson's Bullis teammate Cameron Homer. The youngster has delivered multiple impressive performances in recent races, and his personal best of 46.66s makes him one to watch out for.

On the women's end of things, Sydney Sutton is expected to dominate the 400m distance. The youngster was crowned champion at the NB Indoor Championships earlier this year and will be keen to repeat the feat in Philadelphia.

As fans gear up for the much-awaited New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships, here is everything you need to know about the competition.

New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships: Where and how to watch

Fans excited to watch the nation's promising stars battle it out for glory can tune in to the official New Balance YouTube channel for a live stream. The live stream will provide a thorough coverage of the competition from June 19 to 22, giving viewers at home an opportunity to keep up with all the action.

New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships: Full schedule and order of events

Thursday, June 19: New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships Track Events

10:15 AM: Boys Championship Decathlon - 100m Dash Final on Time

10:31 AM: Girls Championship Heptathlon - 100m HH Final on Time

10:43 AM: Boys Middle School 100m Hurdles (36") Prelims

11:01 AM: Girls Middle School 100m Hurdles (30") Prelims

11:21 AM: Boys Middle School 100m Dash Prelims

11:50 AM: Girls Middle School 100m Dash Prelims

12:08 PM: Boys Freshman 100m Dash Prelims

12:29 PM: Girls Freshman 100m Dash Prelims

1:00 PM: Boys Championship 100m Dash Prelims

1:25 PM: Girls Championship 100m Dash Prelims

1:55 PM: Girls Middle School 100m Hurdles (30") Final

2:04 PM: Boys Middle School 100m Hurdles (36") Final

2:12 PM: Boys Middle School 100m Dash Final

2:17 PM: Girls Middle School 100m Dash Final

2:23 PM: Boys Freshman 100m Dash Final

2:31 PM: Girls Freshman 100m Dash Final

2:36 PM: Boys Championship 100m Dash Semi

2:45 PM: Girls Championship 100m Dash Semi

2:59 PM: Boys Middle School 400 Meters Final on Time

3:35 PM: Girls Middle School 400 Meters Final on Time

4:05 PM: Boys Middle School 1 Mile Run Final on Time

4:44 PM: Girls Middle School 1 Mile Run Final on Time

~5:26 PM: Girls Championship Heptathlon - 200m Final on Time

5:34 PM: Boys Freshman 1 Mile Run Final on Time

6:10 PM: Girls Freshman 1 Mile Run Final on Time

~6:49 PM: Boys Championship Decathlon - 400m Final on Time

6:57 PM: Boys Championship 5000m Run Final on Time

7:13 PM: Girls Championship 5000m Run Final on Time

7:56 PM: Boys Championship 4 x 1 Mile - SEEDED Section Final on Time

8:20 PM: Girls Championship 4 x 1 Mile - SEEDED Section Final on Time

8:41 PM: Boys Championship 4 x 1 Mile - UNSEEDED Section Final on Time

9:01 PM: Girls Championship 4 x 1 Mile - UNSEEDED Section Final on Time

Thursday, June 19: New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships Field Events

11:45 AM: Boys Championship Decathlon - Long Jump Finals

12:30 PM: Girls Championship Heptathlon - High Jump Finals

1:30 PM: Boys Championship Decathlon - Shot Put Finals

3:00 PM: Girls Championship Heptathlon - Shot Put Finals

4:00 PM: Boys Championship Decathlon - High Jump Finals

1:00 PM: Boys Championship Discus Finals

4:00 PM: Girls Championship Discus Finals

Friday, June 20: New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships Track Events

8:15 AM: Boys Championship Decathlon - 110m HH Final on Time

8:31 AM: Boys Middle School 2 Mile Run Final on Time

9:43 AM: Girls Middle School 2 Mile Run Final on Time

10:50 AM: Boys Freshman 2 Mile Run Final on Time

11:26 AM: Girls Freshman 2 Mile Run Final on Time

12:20 PM: Boys Championship 400m Hurdles (36") Final on Time

12:37 PM: Boys Freshman 400m Hurdles (36") Final on Time

12:54 PM: Girls Championship 400m Hurdles (30") Final on Time

1:12 PM: Girls Freshman 400m Hurdles (30") Final on Time

1:36 PM: Boys Championship 100m Dash Final

1:42 PM: Girls Championship 100m Dash Final

1:50 PM: Boys Championship 1600m SMR Final on Time

2:46 PM: Girls Championship 1600m SMR Final on Time

~3:36 PM: Girls Championship Heptathlon - 800m Final on Time

3:46 PM: Boys Championship 4x200m Relay Final on Time

4:26 PM: Girls Championship 4x200m Relay Final on Time

5:11 PM: Boys Championship 2 Mile Run Final on Time

~6:10 PM: Boys Championship Decathlon - 1500m Final on Time

6:28 PM: Girls Championship 2 Mile Run Final on Time

7:53 PM: Boys Championship 4x800m Relay - SEEDED Section Final on Time

8:07 PM: Girls Championship 4x800m Relay - SEEDED Section Final on Time

8:17 PM: Boys Championship 4x800m Relay - UNSEEDED Sections (Fast to Slow) Final on Time

9:02 PM: Girls Championship 4x800m Relay - UNSEEDED Sections (Fast to Slow) Final on Time

Friday, June 20: New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships Field Events

9:00 AM: Girls Freshman Pole Vault Finals

3:30 PM: Boys Freshman Pole Vault Finals

10:00 AM: Boys Freshman High Jump Finals

2:00 PM: Girls Freshman High Jump Finals

9:30 AM: Girls Championship Heptathlon - Long Jump Finals

9:30 AM: Boys Championship Decathlon - Discus Finals

12:00 PM: Girls Championship Heptathlon - Javelin Finals

12:30 PM: Boys Championship Decathlon - Pole Vault Finals

3:30 PM: Boys Championship Decathlon - Javelin Finals

12:00 PM: Boys Middle School Long Jump Finals

12:00 PM: Girls Middle School Long Jump Finals

4:00 PM: Boys Freshman Long Jump Finals

4:00 PM: Girls Freshman Long Jump Finals

10:00 AM: Boys Championship Shot Put Finals

2:00 PM: Girls Championship Shot Put Finals

11:30 AM: Boys Freshman Discus Finals

3:30 PM: Girls Freshman Discus Finals

Saturday, June 21: New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships Track Events

8:30 AM: Boys Championship 1 Mile Racewalk Final on Time

8:43 AM: Girls Championship 1 Mile Racewalk Final on Time

8:53 AM: Boys Middle School 800m Run Final on Time

9:21 AM: Girls Middle School 800m Run Final on Time

9:53 AM: Girls Freshman 100m Hurdles (33") Prelims

10:13 AM: Girls Championship 100m Hurdles (33") Prelims

10:49 AM: Boys Championship 110m Hurdles (39") Prelims

11:27 AM: Boys Freshman 110m Hurdles (39") Prelims

11:48 AM: Boys Championship 200m Dash Prelims

12:14 PM: Girls Championship 200m Dash Prelims

12:41 PM: Boys Freshman 200m Dash Prelims

12:58 PM: Girls Freshman 200m Dash Prelims

1:22 PM: Boys Middle School 200m Dash Prelims

1:44 PM: Girls Middle School 200m Dash Prelims

2:05 PM: Boys Championship 4x100m Relay Prelims

2:41 PM: Girls Championship 4x100m Relay Prelims

3:23 PM: Boys Freshman 110m Hurdles (39") Final

3:28 PM: Boys Championship 110m Hurdles (39") Semi

3:39 PM: Girls Freshman 100m Hurdles (33") Final

3:44 PM: Girls Championship 100m Hurdles (33") Semi

3:56 PM: Boys Freshman 400m Dash Final on Time

4:31 PM: Girls Freshman 400m Dash Final on Time

5:03 PM: Boys Championship 400m Dash Final on Time

5:47 PM: Girls Championship 400m Dash Final on Time

6:28 PM: Boys Championship 1 Mile Run Final on Time

7:26 PM: Girls Championship 1 Mile Run Final on Time

8:25 PM: Mixed Championship 4x400m Relay (B-G-B-G) Final on Time

9:00 PM: Boys Championship 2000m Steeple Chase Final on Time

9:21 PM: Girls Championship 2000m Steeple Chase Final on Time

Saturday, June 21: New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships Field Events

10:00 AM: Girls Championship Pole Vault Finals

2:00 PM: Boys Championship Pole Vault Finals

10:00 AM: Girls Championship High Jump Finals

2:00 PM: Boys Championship High Jump Finals

10:00 AM: Boys Freshman Triple Jump Finals

10:00 AM: Girls Freshman Triple Jump Finals

2:00 PM: Boys Championship Triple Jump Finals

2:00 PM: Girls Championship Triple Jump Finals

10:00 AM: Boys Freshman Shot Put Finals

1:00 PM: Girls Freshman Shot Put Finals

1:00 PM: Boys Middle School Shot Put Finals

5:00 PM: Girls Middle School Shot Put Finals

10:00 AM: Girls Freshman Javelin Finals

2:00 PM: Boys Freshman Javelin Finals

10:00 AM: Boys Championship Hammer Finals

2:00 PM: Girls Championship Hammer Finals

Sunday, June 22: New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships Track Events

8:30 AM: Boys Championship Shuttle Hurdle Relay Final on Time

9:19 AM: Girls Championship Shuttle Hurdle Relay Final on Time

9:54 AM: Boys Championship Distance Medley Final on Time

10:59 AM: Girls Championship Distance Medley Final on Time

12:03 PM: Girls Championship 100m Hurdles (33") Final

12:11 PM: Boys Championship 110m Hurdles (39") Final

12:19 PM: Boys Freshman 800m Run Final on Time

12:47 PM: Girls Freshman 800m Run Final on Time

1:28 PM: Boys Championship 4x100m Relay Final

1:34 PM: Girls Championship 4x100m Relay Final

1:45 PM: Boys Championship 800m Run Final on Time

2:34 PM: Girls Championship 800m Run Final on Time

3:16 PM: Boys Championship 200m Dash Final

3:22 PM: Girls Championship 200m Dash Final

3:25 PM: Boys Freshman 200m Dash Final

3:31 PM: Girls Freshman 200m Dash Final

3:37 PM: Boys Middle School 200m Dash Final

3:41 PM: Girls Middle School 200m Dash Final

3:51 PM: Boys Championship 4x400m Relay Final on Time

4:51 PM: Girls Championship 4x400m Relay Final on Time

Sunday, June 22: New Balance Nationals Outdoor Championships Field Events

10:00 AM: Boys Championship Long Jump Finals

10:00 AM: Girls Championship Long Jump Finals

9:30 AM: Girls Championship Javelin Finals

1:00 PM: Boys Championship Javelin Finals

