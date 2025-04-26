Fans left stunned as Quincy Wilson breaks 44-second barrier anchoring high school team to break 40 year-old 4x400m record

Quincy Wilson put forward yet another dominating performance at the 2025 Penn Relays in the 4x400 relay, leading his high school team to a podium position. The 17-year-old broke the 44-second barrier in the 400m and clocked 43.99s in his anchor split to bring the Bullis High School team from the fifth position to the second position in the final leg of the race.

The Bullis High School team was trailing behind in the initial moments of the race and was in fifth position, while Wilson took up the baton to run the final leg. The athlete from Kingston College, Jamaica, was leading the pack in the last lap . Quincy Wilson put forward a strong performance to overtake multiple athletes and ultimately finished second with an overall performance of 3:06.31. The Bullis High School team broke the American 4x400m relay National record that was set in 1985 by over a minute.

You can watch the race here:

Kingston College, Jamaica, took home the gold medal with a performance of 3:05.93. However, Wilson's sub-44 split impressed fans, who expressed their thoughts about the race on social media.

"One of the most incredible performances I’ve ever had the privilege to witness - the @pennrelays never ever disappoints - take a bow Quincy Wilson … the world is yours," wrote Pierce O'Callaghan.

"43.9 split is God Level for HS They beat that American Record by that much because it’s hard to have elite speed at a public school all 4 legs," wrote another fan.

"Athletics has a great future with Quincy Wilson and Gout Gout," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Can’t even comprehend moving this fast for this long," wrote a fan.

"The kid just keeps showing out," another fan tweeted.

Quincy Wilson opens up about his mindset on the track

Quincy Wilson at the 2025 Penn Relays - Source: Getty

Quincy Wilson spoke about his mindset on the track in an interview with Forbes. The American athlete shared how he always tries to push himself to his limits despite facing shortcomings like an early loss at the VA Showcase in January 2025.

The American athlete revealed how he often looks for better race tactics and envisions executing them flawlessly to achieve outstanding results on the track.

“I’ve always just tried to be the last one standing. Once I find the tactic, I just think to myself, ‘If I can beat him on this leg, I’m going to stick to it," he said.

Furthermore, he hoped to put forward great performances in the outdoor season with the upcoming World Athletics Championships in foresight.

