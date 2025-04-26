  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Fans left stunned as Quincy Wilson breaks 44-second barrier anchoring high school team to break 40 year-old 4x400m record

Fans left stunned as Quincy Wilson breaks 44-second barrier anchoring high school team to break 40 year-old 4x400m record

By Adityan Pillai
Modified Apr 26, 2025 01:35 GMT
2025 Penn Relays - Source: Getty
Quincy Wilson at the 2025 Penn Relays - Source: Getty

Quincy Wilson put forward yet another dominating performance at the 2025 Penn Relays in the 4x400 relay, leading his high school team to a podium position. The 17-year-old broke the 44-second barrier in the 400m and clocked 43.99s in his anchor split to bring the Bullis High School team from the fifth position to the second position in the final leg of the race.

Ad

The Bullis High School team was trailing behind in the initial moments of the race and was in fifth position, while Wilson took up the baton to run the final leg. The athlete from Kingston College, Jamaica, was leading the pack in the last lap . Quincy Wilson put forward a strong performance to overtake multiple athletes and ultimately finished second with an overall performance of 3:06.31. The Bullis High School team broke the American 4x400m relay National record that was set in 1985 by over a minute.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

You can watch the race here:

Ad

Kingston College, Jamaica, took home the gold medal with a performance of 3:05.93. However, Wilson's sub-44 split impressed fans, who expressed their thoughts about the race on social media.

"One of the most incredible performances I’ve ever had the privilege to witness - the @pennrelays never ever disappoints - take a bow Quincy Wilson … the world is yours," wrote Pierce O'Callaghan.
Ad
Ad
"43.9 split is God Level for HS They beat that American Record by that much because it’s hard to have elite speed at a public school all 4 legs," wrote another fan.
Ad
"Athletics has a great future with Quincy Wilson and Gout Gout," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more fan reactions:

"Can’t even comprehend moving this fast for this long," wrote a fan.
"The kid just keeps showing out," another fan tweeted.

Quincy Wilson opens up about his mindset on the track

Quincy Wilson at the 2025 Penn Relays - Source: Getty
Quincy Wilson at the 2025 Penn Relays - Source: Getty

Quincy Wilson spoke about his mindset on the track in an interview with Forbes. The American athlete shared how he always tries to push himself to his limits despite facing shortcomings like an early loss at the VA Showcase in January 2025.

Ad

The American athlete revealed how he often looks for better race tactics and envisions executing them flawlessly to achieve outstanding results on the track.

“I’ve always just tried to be the last one standing. Once I find the tactic, I just think to myself, ‘If I can beat him on this leg, I’m going to stick to it," he said.

Furthermore, he hoped to put forward great performances in the outdoor season with the upcoming World Athletics Championships in foresight.

About the author
Adityan Pillai

Adityan Pillai

Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.

To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.

With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.

He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Adityan Pillai
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications