Quincy Wilson shows off customized shoes with a special message during outdoor season

Olympic champion sprinter Quincy Wilson recently shared his prized possession with his followers on social media, ie, his new shoes. The teenage sprinting sensation recently shared a glimpse of his customized shoes, with a special message on them, during the outdoor season.

Wilson shared the photo of his shoes on his latest Instagram story. They were marked with Biblical verses as well, which denoted striving for the best.

The message on the shoes read,

"Mark 9:23 + Play 4 Ray, Phil 4:13"

Screengrab of Quincy Wilson's customized shoes [Image Source: Quincy Wilson's Instagram]

For the unversed, Mark 9:23 in the Bible mentions,

"If you can, everything is possible for the one who believes"

Likewise, Phil 4:13 mentions,

"I can do everything through Christ, who gives me strength"

In a recent conversation with Forbes, Wilson revealed the real source of his inspiration, which is his mother, Monique Wilson. In his words,

"She says all the time, ‘Stay focused.’” If she sees me doing something – if I’m on my phone watching Tik Tok and I don’t answer – she’ll say ‘You’re not focused.’”

Quincy Wilson is hopeful of making a strong impact at the 2025 World Championships, scheduled to be held in Tokyo this September.

Quincy Wilson shares his focus on perfection

Quincy Wilson reveals his quest for perfection [Image Source: Getty]

Quincy Wilson is just 17 years old. Yet, he is one of the most promising athletes for the USA, with multiple under-18 records under his belt. The teenager recently talked about his quest for perfection and how it helps him focus on bigger targets.

In his recent conversation with Forbes, Wilson mentioned,

"The feeling you get when you have a bad grade, I just can’t live with that feeling. A lot of people say, ‘Quincy, you can just go out there and just do anything in the classroom.’ But I can’t live with that feeling."

Wilson also revealed that he does not like leaving tasks incomplete. He further added,

“I can’t live with the bad feeling of not having the work done, or thinking about the work I didn’t complete when I go to sleep. That’s the type of person I am. I’ll be thinking about it in my dreams if I don’t complete it.”

Quincy Wilson is currently in action at the Penn Relays, which are being held at Franklin Field in Philadelphia.

