“I've always tried to be the last one standing” - Despite early season loss Quincy Wilson reveals his mindset on the track

At just 17-years-old, Quincy Wilson is already an Olympic champion, the youngest track and field athlete to ever achieve this feat. Recently, the American revealed the mindset he maintains on the track despite suffering an early season loss this year.

Wilson had a fantastic 2024, setting multiple U18 world records in the 400m and winning gold at the Paris Olympics as part of the USA’s 4x400m team. However, his 2025 got off to a slightly disappointing start, as he was handed an unexpected loss by Andrew Salvodon in his season opener at the Virginia Showcase.

Since that upset, Wilson has recovered fairly well, delivering consistent gold-medal winning performances save for one loss in the 4x400m event at the Florida Relays. Recently, Quincy Wilson opened up about his attitude on the track that has led him to success, telling Forbes,

“I’ve always just tried to be the last one standing. Once I find the tactic, I just think to myself, ‘If I can beat him on this leg, I’m going to stick to it.’”

Wilson's season so far has seen him register wins in the 400m at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, the New Balance Indoor Nationals, and the Florida Relays.

Quincy Wilson dissects his focus on perfection

Wilson posing for All Met Players of the Year 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

According to Quincy Wilson himself, his rise to success has been fueled by his meticulous focus on perfection. In his interview with Forbes, the runner spoke about how his habits for precision extend beyond the track, saying,

“The feeling you get when you have a bad grade, I just can’t live with that feeling. A lot of people say, ‘Quincy, you can just go out there and just do anything in the classroom.’ But I can’t live with that feeling.

He went on to explain that he couldn't live with the feeling of incomplete or mediocre work, explaining,

“I can’t live with the bad feeling of not having the work done, or thinking about the work I didn’t complete when I go to sleep. That’s the type of person I am. I’ll be thinking about it in my dreams if I don’t complete it.”

Quincy Wilson is a straight As student in school, and has paid visits to multiple colleges to explore opportunities for his career in the NCAA. On the track, the American is next scheduled to race at the Penn Relays. The event will take place between April 24 - 26 at the Franklin Field in Philadelphia and will feature some of the nation's most promising athletes.

